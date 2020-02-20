NCDOT at ready for Sampson’s first snow

Precipitation was constant Thursday as temperatures dropped into the evening hours, the soaking in Sampson County preventing significant de-icing measures ahead of what was expected to be the first snow of the season.

However, N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) crews were in place locally from Thursday afternoon and into the evening monitoring the situation overnight and preparing for what was expected to be central North Carolina’s first snow in more than 14 months.

“We didn’t brine this time,” NCDOT’s county maintenance engineer Keith Jackson said Thursday, referring to the heavily salt-saturated water mixture sprayed on roads to combat icy and snowy conditions. “With the rain coming in ahead of time, it would have significantly washed away and only been a waste of money.”

Instead, Jackson said he operated with a skeleton crew for the morning and early afternoon Thursday as rains fell, with the bulk of the crew set to come in at beginning at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and work through the night.

“That rain is expected to be changing to snow about sundown,” Jackson said Thursday.

At least that was the forecast, as Sampson was expected to receive somewhere between 1 to 3 inches of snow, with the northern portion getting the heavier amounts on that spectrum, following the trend in central North Carolina of heavier amounts expected in areas further north. An estimate from WRAL had Sampson receiving in excess of 3 inches of snow.

“We will work all day (Friday), putting in 12-hour shifts until it’s over,” Jackson said of the winter event. He noted that temperatures are expected to rise Saturday, so any snow is not expected to last the weekend.

A winter weather advisory was in effect all day Thursday and into Friday morning, with snow accumulations of up to 2-3 inches in the Southern Piedmont, Sandhills and southern Coastal Plain counties of North Carolina.

Slippery road conditions were expected, with hazardous conditions expected to impact commutes Thursday night and Friday morning, when higher snow accumulations were anticipated to be coupled with lingering wet or icy spots. Officials urged motorists to slow down and use caution while traveling.

While the precipitation will initially be all rain, a transition to a wintry mix or a mix of rain and snow was expected to fall Thursday afternoon and into the evening.

For Jackson and others, it will be the first winter event requiring a sizable response in some time,

“We didn’t have an event last year,” Jackson noted.

In fact, according to the U.S. National Weather Service in Raleigh, winter precipitation Thursday would end a snow drought at some 437 days, with the last measurable snow at official climate locations recorded on Dec. 10, 2018 when Raleigh had 1.9 inches and Greensboro had 0.8 inches.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service put the probabilities of getting measurable snow — at least 0.1 inches — in Raleigh and Greensboro at 87 percent and 85 percent, respectively. Similarly, there was a better than 80 percent chance that Sampson would receive at least a light dusting.

Clinton City Schools and Sampson County Schools dismissed early on Thursday and, as of press time Thursday evening, Sampson County Schools was operating under a 2-hour delay Friday for students and staff. City schools officials had not yet made an announcement of a delay, however one was expected to be forthcoming.

Sampson County government offices were operating on a delayed opening Friday, an announcement Thursday noting that in the interest of safety for employees and citizens, county government offices would open at 10 a.m. Friday, “as current weather reports indicate that we will have below freezing temperatures following some accumulation of snow.”

Conditions were expected to be assessed Friday morning to determine if closures were needed.

Jackson said NCDOT will operate under standard procedures, targeting ice and snow removal efforts first on interstate and primary routes, including I-40, NC 24, U.S. 701, U.S. 421, N.C. 242, N.C. 411, N.C. 41, N.C. 55, N.C. 50, N.C. 96, N.C. 903 and N.C. 403.

“As primary routes are cleared we will begin efforts to remove snow (and) ice from major secondary routes,” said Jackson.

Notably, that will encompass State Roads 1001, 1002, 1004, 1005 1006 and 1007, which extend across the largest portions of Sampson.

“As these routes are cleared we will begin ice (and) snow removal from other major collector secondary routes and continue this effort until all NCDOT routes are clear of ice and snow,” Jackson stated. “NCDOT will address all NCDOT routes located within each city and town in Sampson County. (The) City of Clinton does address their city-owned streets and also offers to assist NCDOT when possible.”

The Clinton Fire Department, along with other agencies, urged motorists to be safe, and stay off roads if possible.

“Travel conditions will likely deteriorate Thursday evening and could remain hazardous into Friday morning,” a statement on the department’s Facebook page read. “We are advising residents to use caution and limit travel when possible.”

Citizens can report specific dangerous hazards and conditions overnight to the Sampson County Emergency Communications Center, at 910-592-1151, and to the Clinton Public Works Department, starting at 7:30 a.m. Friday, by calling 910-299-4905.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

