School board candidate forum set

The Tar Heel Teachers on the Road series is hosting a community forum featuring candidates running for local Board of Education seats.

It’s scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Sampson County Schools Auditorium, 437 Rowan Road, Clinton. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Candidates from Clinton City Schools (CCS) will be presented from 6 to 6:45 p.m., followed by candidates from Sampson County Schools (SCS) from 7 to 8 p.m.

Marlow M. Artis, creator of the NC Educational Travel Series: Tar Heel Teachers on the Road, will be moderator for the event. The purpose of the show is to highlight stories of interest from schools throughout the state. He’s excited about the upcoming event.

“It’s going to be a good opportunity for the voters to learn more about the Board of Education candidates,” Artis said. “I think it’s probably the first time there’s been this type of forum in Sampson County for awhile, if not the first time.”

For SCS, five candidates filed for three open seats, with Tim Register, Tracy Dunn and Patrick Usher deciding not to file for reelection. They are Eleanor Bradshaw, Sandra Carroll, Nathan Chabot, Glenn Faison and Shannon Wayne Naylor. Raymond Hedrick Hayes Jr. announced that he’s running as write-in candidate.

In the CCS district, the terms of chairperson Dr. Linda Strickland Brunson, vice-chairperson Mike Lanier and Jason C. Walters will expire in 2020. Brunson and Walters are seeking another term, while Lanier is not. The two incumbents will be joined by Jeremy Edgerton and Dr. Oscar Rodriguez, the four vying for three available spots for the election.

“We’ve invited everybody who’s expressed interest on being on the school board in Sampson County,” Artis said. “We’re really glad to talk about some policies, the reasons people want to be on the school board, what they see as strengths for both school systems, and also some areas of growth. If you’re going to be on the school board, you’ll have to be looking at things that can approve and what you’ll help to contribute and how you’ll work with the superintendent and his administration. I’m really excited about doing this special next week in Sampson County.”

The event will also include an opportunity for audience members to ask the candidates questions. Artis is encouraging the public to attend.

“Even if you think you have your mind made up for who you want to vote for, it’s always great to be able to have things reinforced to really see where people stand on a myriad of topics.”

The forum will be filmed and available online to watch as part of the series.

“To be able to do an episode down in Sampson County is a treat and I’m glad to be able to talk to the individual who want to be on the school board,” he said.

The general election and Presidential election, will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3. To determine the nominee for races, a primary election is set for Tuesday, March 3. For some non-partisan races, such as city and county school boards, the March 3 primary date will be when those posts are decided.

For more information about the forum, contact Artis by email at [email protected] or visit www.tarheelteachers.com

