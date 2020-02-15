Cherry continues to make indelible mark

File photo|Sampson Independent When the Clinton All-America City team returned from Denver last year, Mayor Lew Starling personally greeted team members, including Patty Cherry, as they exited the bus upon their return to Clinton. - Courtesy photo All-America City Committee members Jeff Shipp and Patty Cherry. - Courtesy photo Dr. Rodney Sessoms helped Ms. Martha and Patty Cherry celebrate their birthdays with a surprise birthday party last year. - File photo|Sampson Independent Dottie McCullen and Patty Cherry are long-standing members of the United Way for Sampson County. - - File photo|Sampson Independent Past-Chamber director Kaitlin Adkins presents Patty Cherry with the Garnie Edwards Ambassador of the Year Award. - -

Clinton native Patty Cherry was born and raised here and she is one resident proud of where she came from and where she lives. Cherry has done so much for her community and has volunteered in numerous organizations, all for the purpose of bettering the community.

The Clinton native went to high school at Sampson Training School, which became Sampson High School. After school hours she worked part time at a pharmacy. She then worked at Holmes Drug Store on Lisbon Street when she was 18 years old. She worked there for five years before moving on to Reynolds Drug Store.

Cherry liked working at the pharmacy part time when she was in high school so she decided to make a career out of it working at Reynolds drug store for 38 years.

According to Cherry, she worked in a pharmacy for 50 years before finally retiring.

Cherry developed an interest and a love of hats through observing her mother. She started wearing hats at an early age. Her aunt would even lend her a hat to wear during school. The woman of hats rarely goes without one when out in public.

“I do love a pretty hat,” Cherry stated. “I have to wear one with everything I wear.”

When she sees a hat she likes that is a reasonable price, she takes it home with her. The woman of hats even makes her own hat to wear with her outfits when she goes out. She estimates her hat collection totals in the hundreds, but has never counted and doesn’t plan to.

Cherry is a woman who loves her community. She has done work with the Clinton City Board of Education. She was a board member for almost nine years.

“Anytime you are doing something for children I feel like you are doing something worthwhile,” the former board member stated. “That’s why I got on the board of education.”

Cherry only left the board because she felt it was time for the board to have young blood to get fresher ideas to carry the school system even further.

The former school board member is also a board member for the United Way of Sampson County. The organization is meant to help serve the community, funding programs that better the city and the county.

“We organized United Way in 1991,” Cherry explained. “We did quite a few fundraisers in Clinton.”

Different programs were hosting fundraisers and a group of people thought it would be a good idea to raise funds for the city under an umbrella. They wanted to create an organization that could be like one giant fundraiser, raising money for different programs in Clinton. According to Cherry, quite a few residents were interested in this idea and they were able to start up United Way and Cherry has been with the organization since the start.

“We have come a long way,” the United way board member stated. “The support is tremendous. I like what we do with United Way.”

During the early stages of the organization the committee set up a yearly budget of $9,500 to cover all of the agencies under the umbrella. They were hesitant about the budget, wondering if it was too much money to attain. Now, the organization sets a yearly goal to raise $175,000 to help support Sampson. This is a huge difference since the early years.

“Some members go above and beyond to help the community,” Cherry stated in regards to other board members. “Everybody helps any way they can. They believe in what we do, we help each other in Sampson County.”

Cherry has also done work with the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce. She started off as the welcome wagon with the chamber of commerce working with other women. The welcome wagon would file for items through different businesses and create a basket for businesses or families new to Sampson County.

“I’ve been with the Chamber for a long time,” Cherry stated.

She came as an ambassador for the chamber in 1966. According to the Chamber ambassador, the chamber would promote new businesses and hosts grand openings where they would do ribbon cuttings for new businesses in the county.

Cherry explained that being an ambassador is important and a big part of the job is recruiting more ambassadors. She explained that it is an ongoing job and there could never be too many ambassadors.

Another thing Cherry is proud to be a part of is the subcommittee for Clinton’s All-America City initiative, an honor that recognizes communities for their inclusive engagement process, exemplary projects and work to create a healthy community. Cherry chaired the subcommittee, trying to obtain the honor for Clinton. She was recruited in 2003 by Mayor Lew Starling.

According to Cherry, Clinton has always been an All-American City. She sees the city as a wondrous place. The honor means that the residents are proud of their city and want other people in the nation to visit the city and see the wonder for themselves.

“I’m happy to be a Sampsonian,” she expressed.

Cherry also sees the amount of progress the African American community has made.

“We have a long way to go,” she added. “But I’m happy with where we are so far.”

She looks back at what Martin Luther King Jr. wanted and she is proud of the opportunity of having the right to vote. Cherry encourages all African Americans of all eligible ages to exercise their right to vote.

Patty Cherry has done so much for the Clinton community and has no intention of stopping any time soon.

Woman of hats a mainstay in community

