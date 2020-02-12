CCS staffer ‘low risk’ for coronavirus

Johnson - Lowe - -

A Clinton City Schools employee has returned from a trip to Guangzhou, in the Guangdong province in China, on Feb. 2 and the school district is taking every precaution to ensure schools are safe from harm following an outbreak of the deadly 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) overseas.

“Clinton City Schools conferred with Wanda Robinson, director of the Sampson County Health Department, and she concurred that, because this employee is asymptomatic, the employee is a low risk to the school system,” a statement from the school system stated.

Coronaviruses can cause symptoms similar to the flu and typically cause mild to moderate respiratory illness, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services states. Common symptoms include runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever, and shortness of breath.

The Human Resources department followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to determine whether the individual could return to work. CDC guidelines established the parameters the employee needed to meet to return to work. limiting the employee’s work activities to the auxiliary offices for a 14-day period starting from their first full day back in the United States.

The employee was given the option to perform duties in school sites during the 14-day period after school hours, only when no students or parents are in the building.

The Human Resources department based their assessment, and response, based on recommendations of the CDC.

Gov. Roy Cooper has also developed a new state panel meant to monitor the new virus, first identified in Wuhan, China, that has killed over 1,000 people in China. The aim is to keep North Carolina residents safe and informed about the disease.

It has been determined that 60 million people in China remain under virtual quarantine as of Feb. 11.

“The human coronaviruses commonly circulate in the United States and usually cause upper respiratory symptoms such as a cough or runny nose,” The NCDHHS’ NC Division of Public Health has noted. “Some coronaviruses can cause more serious illness, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (SARS-CoV) and Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus(MERS-CoV.”

Anyone with questions or concerns may contact the Public Information Office of the N.C. Department of Health at 919-855-4840. Local question and concerns can be raised to Clinton City Schools by calling John Lowe, executive director for Technology and Auxiliary Services, or Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson. School administration offices can be reached at 910-592-3132.

