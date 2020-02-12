Town takes over circle

Community members celebrate the 21st annual Circle of Lights celebration in 2019. - Motorists travel around the busy roundabout in Newton Grove, now under the control of local leaders. -

NEWTON GROVE — The traffic circle, a major part of the town’s heritage operated by the state, is now under the control of local leaders.

During a Monday meeting, Mayor Stephen Jackson announced that the Town of Newton Grove is now responsible for maintenance of the roundabout, which was previously handled by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The roundabout gets heavy traffic from nearby Interstate 40 and other local highways such as U.S. 701 and N.C. 55.

“We have taken on the circle,” Jackson said about being responsible for the upkeep. “The State of North Carolina has officially turned it over to us.”

The roundabout is a major part of the town’s heritage and is featured as the centerpiece of the town’s logo. For many years, the Circle of Lights celebration was held in the circle to start the holiday season and to honor deceased family members with the illumination of Crepe Myrtles. It also features caroling. The idea for the holiday event was started several years ago by Gail Darden and Sue Vernon.

In 2018, Citizens Improving Newton Grove (CING), NCDOT, and contractors completed a monument honoring men and women in the U.S. Armed Forces. CING began working on the project in 2016 and features stone structures with flags representing the United States, North Carolina and the Honor and Remember colors for soldiers who died in combat. The flag was created by George Lutz while creating an organization of the same name. His son, George Lutz II, was killed by a sniper in Fallujah, Iraq.

The circle transfer was mentioned Monday after Jackson announced the formation of a new Buildings and Grounds department under the town council.

“By doing that and setting up these programs, we can do it,” he said. “That also includes grounds maintenance and working with our mowing group.”

Buildings and Grounds will be led by Commissioner Craig Warren. The purpose is to maintain and upkeep buildings such as town hall, the library, pumping stations, and the fire department. Another goal is to keep inventory of needs and maintenance. Jackson said it will prevent “knee jerk reactions” to having to replace an air conditioning unit for $9,000 not in the budget, which comes with amendments for a set budget. Some of the other supervision responsibilities involve the police department, parks, and streets.

Community members celebrate the 21st annual Circle of Lights celebration in 2019. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_circle1.jpg Community members celebrate the 21st annual Circle of Lights celebration in 2019. Motorists travel around the busy roundabout in Newton Grove, now under the control of local leaders. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Circle_1.jpg Motorists travel around the busy roundabout in Newton Grove, now under the control of local leaders.

Now responsible for upkeep of busy roundabout

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.