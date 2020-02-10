Salemburg man dies in fire

A Salemburg man died in a house fire late Saturday night, said to be the potential result of unattended cooking.

The fire happened late Saturday night, around 10 p.m, at 502 E. College St., Salemburg, a mobile home located on the eastern outskirts of the Town of Salemburg, from the direction of Bonnetsville Road.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday night with multiple fire departments to the structure fire. According to authorities, neighbors were able to remove a male from inside the burning residence and Sampson County EMS and sheriff’s deputies performed CPR on the victim.

The first responders’ efforts were not successful in reviving the victim, who was home alone at the time, authorities said. It was unclear whether the victim succumbed to smoke inhalation, sustained severe burns or both.

A statement, including some details on the fire, was released by sheriff’s officials on Sunday, on behalf of the Sampson County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Preliminary investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that “the fire possibly originated in the kitchen and may have been caused by unattended cooking, a pot left on the stove,” the release stated. A specific cause was not immediately determined, and a message left with the Deputy Fire Marshal Prentice Madgar was not returned prior to press time Monday.

The Red Cross responded to the scene to provide assistance to the family. The victim’s name was not immediately released, however local authorities offered their praise for first responders and their prayers for the family whose loved one was lost.

“The bravery of those who pulled the victim from the home is remarkable,” the statement released by the Sheriff’s Office, on behalf of the Fire Marshal’s Office, read. “Prayers go out to the family affected and the first responders involved. All first responders did a remarkable job in their efforts to preserve life and property.”

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

