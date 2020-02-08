Responders honored for saving lives

Courtesy photo Brittany Febres, Glenn Parker, Kera Koenig, Tina Madgar, Taylor Grady, Scott Clemmo, Erick Herring, Kevin Hairr, Robby Owen, Matthew Parrish, Ariel Nunez, Ashleigh O’Brien were recognized for their response to a Jan. 9, 2020,i incident. Some of those members are flanked by Emergency Management director Ronald Bass, far left, and training officer Kevin Hairr, far right. - Courtesy photo Robert Davis, Michelle Strickland, Brittany Febres, Justin Beasley, Auriel Nelson were recognized for their response to an emergency incident on Feb 26, 2019. Some of those members are flanked by Emergency Management director Ronald Bass, far left, and training officer Kevin Hairr, far right. - Courtesy photo Jennifer Perine, Glenn Parker, Kera Koenig, Scott Clemmo, Ashleigh O’Brien were recognized for their response to an emergency incident on Dec. 2, 2019. Some of those members are flanked by Emergency Management director Ronald Bass, far left, and training officer Kevin Hairr, far right. -

First responders were recognized this week for their combined efforts in three separate emergency cardiac arrest situations, in which they served to save lives in Sampson County.

A certificate presentation meeting was held Thursday, with Emergency Management director Ronald Bass and Sampson County EMS training officer Kevin Hairr lauding emergency personnel for their diligence in ensuring those who are in need of assistance in dire situations are able to get the help that saves them — and allows them to continue their lives.

“In public service, specifically Emergency Services, we often never know the outcomes of the patients we encounter,” said Hairr. “Although we enter this field for various reasons, rewards and accolades are not ones that are ever mentioned. A passion for the profession, general concern for people, and a desire to make a difference are all common responses.”

Over the past year, Sampson County EMS and its partners have taken what Hairr deemed a different approach to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients experiencing cardiac arrest, “taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to these specific calls.”

This, he said, has resulted in improved working relationships between departments as well as positive outcomes for those patients. Three specific incidents were highlighted, and those personnel praised.

On Feb. 26, 2019, Sampson County EMS as well as Roseboro Rescue Squad members responded to a call for service in which the patient was found to be in cardiac arrest. The timely response and care provided by the responding crew — it included Robert Davis, Michelle Strickland, Brittany Febres, Justin Beasley and Auriel Nelson — resulted in the patient having circulation returned, which was maintained throughout the subsequent hospital stay.

”This patient was discharged from the hospital sometime later and able to enjoy life once more,” Hairr stated.

On Dec. 2, 2019, Sampson County EMS crew responded to a call for service in which the patient was trying to get themselves to the hospital for chest pains, but could not make it.

Upon arrival of first responders, which included Jennifer Perine, Glenn Parker, Kera Koenig, Scott Clemmo and Ashleigh O’Brien, the patient was moved to the ambulance for further assessment and care when they went into sudden cardiac arrest.

”The quick actions of the crew to defibrillate the patient and perform CPR resulted in a return of circulation that was maintained throughout their time with patient and hospital stay,” Hairr stated. “This patient was discharged from the hospital sometime later, able to continue enjoying life.”

In the most recent incident, on Jan. 9, 2020, Sampson County EMS crews along with Clinton Fire Department and Clinton Police Department responded to a call for service in which the patient was found to be in cardiac arrest.

Hairr cited “the timely response of all personnel and the team approach of care,” which he said again resulted in a return of circulation that was able to be maintained and a patient able to get back to life.

Involved in that incident were Brittany Febres, Glenn Parker, Kera Koenig, Tina Madgar, Taylor Grady, Scott Clemmo, Erick Herring, Kevin Hairr, Robby Owen, Matthew Parrish, Ariel Nunez and Ashleigh O’Brien.

“All the personnel involved throughout all the incidents have shown their desire to work together,” Hairr stated, “making a difference for each person we encounter through providing professional, high-quality care.“

Officials praise teamwork in cardiac incidents

By Chris Berendt

