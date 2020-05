- Courtesy photo - Courtesy photo - Courtesy photo Courtesy photo - - Courtesy photo - - Courtesy photo - -

The Harrells Christian Academy Crusader Junior Beta Club is headed to nationals after garnering 29 awards at Greensboro this week, including second place in group talent, third place in songfest and first place in campaign skit. The school now also boasts its first-ever Junior Beta State President in Hudson Griffin.

