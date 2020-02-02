Local woman spreads love where needed

Courtesy photo Carol Mirelez-Monk said she sells Sanctuary Girl products to spread positivity and inspire others. - Courtesy photo Mirelez-Monk -

Valentine’s Day is coming in the next couple weeks and while some are considering what they want to get their significant others, one local woman is trying to raise money to give presents to single moms and widows as a way to show she cares about their well-being.

Carol Mirelez-Monk works at IMark Insurance and attends First Baptist Church in Clinton while working part-time as an independent ambassador for Sanctuary Girl.

She has been with IMark for two years now. She serves as the company’s receptionist and enjoys getting the opportunity to meet new people every day. Since this past October, she has worked for Sanctuary Girl, a direct sales company specializing mostly in jewelry. Shoppers can also find pillows, pillow covers, blankets and eye masks for sale. The products are meant to encourage women and affirm their love of Christ.

A friend of Mirelez-Monk was involved with Sanctuary Girl and they knew that Mirelez-Monk would be a perfect saleswoman for the company. She looked into the company to see what they were all about and fell in love with the company’s mission.

“Sanctuary Girl has been a ministry to me because we spread love to people,” Mirelez-Monk stated. “We tell people they are strong and loved. We try to be uplifting.”

The independent ambassador is the type of person who, when sees someone in trouble, finds out a way to help. People find their way to her and confide in her and often she offers them a hug. She posts positive affirmations every day on Facebook.

Over Christmas, Mirelez-Monk bought 10 jewelry sets containing one bracelet and one necklace at $20 apiece. She made her way to a homeless shelter and handed out the jewelry sets, hoping to let everyone know they are loved.

Now, the IMark receptionist wants to repeat the action during Valentine’s Day. However, she can’t afford to do it on her own. She is currently looking for sponsors to help her accomplish the goal of donating 15 sets of jewelry to people, notably single mothers and widows, who might not have anyone over the holiday. She paid for the first 10 over Christmas, but said she can’t afford to continue the process out of pocket.

Mirelez-Monk is hoping to continue this endeavor every year for as long as she is able. Aside from Christmas and Valentine’s Day, Mirelez-Monk hopes to give out these sets during Mother’s Day.

“People go through so much and think that no one cares,” she expressed.

Sanctuary Girl is based out of Georgia and is run by founders Christopher and Sabrina Hayes. The company was founded on Jan. 21 of last year. According to their website, the couple urges people not just to be inspired but to be inspirational as well.

Mirelez-Monk works on being inspirational every day. She partakes in an online prayer group and she spends every day trying to make people happy. When she succeeds, she’s happy, knowing she was able to help someone else.

“I buy items myself and I give the items to people who look like they are going through tough times,” Mirelez-Monk stated.

She sells Sanctuary Girl products, not for the money, but to spread a hopeful message.

Outside of work, Mirelez-Monk donates to different charities. A few include the American Cancer Society, Operation Semicolon, The Mary Kay Foundation, the Alzheimer’s Association, The American Heart Association, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and many more.

She spends her part of her free time talking at different churches. She admits that she is nervous every time, but does it anyway and does her best to be inspirational. She said she just wants to spread God’s word and asks people to open their eyes to see what God has given them. When people come to her at work and share their story, she listens and she offers to pray with them. She is eager to send out love to those who cross her path.

“There is so much negativity,” Mirelez-Monk stated, “and I want to do positive things.”

People can visit her Sanctuary Girl website at https://sanctuarygirl.com/about/?u=mirelezmonk.

Carol Mirelez-Monk said she sells Sanctuary Girl products to spread positivity and inspire others. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Sanctuary-Girl.jpg Carol Mirelez-Monk said she sells Sanctuary Girl products to spread positivity and inspire others. Courtesy photo Mirelez-Monk https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Mirelez-Monk.jpg Mirelez-Monk Courtesy photo

Mirelez-Monk seeks to gift inspiration

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.