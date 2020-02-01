Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Jan. 30 — Anthony Lee Rowe, 54, of 1129 Phillips St., Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and cyberstalking. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 20.
• Jan. 30 — Wanda Byrd, 47, of 316 Gourd Hill Road, Wallace, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 5.
• Jan. 30 — Mildred Michelle Suggs, 38, of 417 Devane St., Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 17.
• Jan. 30 — Angela Moore, 50, of 105 West Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is March 16.
• Jan. 30 — Sherik Renna McNeil, 34, of 224 Brantwood Court, Roseboro, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 20.
• Jan. 30 — Adam Jackson, 40, of 4412 Dunn Road, Roseboro, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond listed; court date is March 3.
