Fundraiser set to aid Sampson native

Everything changed for Sampson County native David Dyson when he dove into shallow water two and a half years ago, breaking his neck and leaving him a quadriplegic.

Dyson and his family have started a fundraiser to help him become more mobile. The fundraiser will take place in Greensboro where Dyson resides. It will take place on Feb. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sedgefield Country Club. It will be a drop-in fundraiser, with items available for people to bid on and win. All the money will go towards Dyson’s pathway to greater mobility and independence.

Dyson grew up in Ivanhoe and he knew the water in the river was shallow, but he created his own technique for safely diving into shallow water. In August of 2017, a group went to the river to swim. Dyson had successfully dove into the shallow water several times, but the last time he did not come back up. His brother, Derek Dyson, a firefighter, pulled him to shore.

The now 36-year-old stated that he couldn’t feel his legs. At New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, it was revealed that he had injured the C5 vertebra in his spine, causing him to be paralyzed from the waist down.

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, David had paralysis in his arms and legs defining him as a quadriplegic, which is a person has paralysis in all four limbs. Since his accident, he has been able to regain some arm function. His injury was incomplete, meaning that he had the potential to regain full mobility. With this type of injury, a quadriplegic can regain control of their shoulders or biceps. This injury can be confused with Paraplegia, in which the paralysis only affects the lower limbs. But paraplegia involves injury to the thoracic. David was injured in the cervical spinal cord, identifying him as a quadriplegic.

He remained at New Hanover for six days before deciding with his wife, Katie, to go to Shepherd Center in Atlanta. David underwent around three months of physical therapy at the center before going home. Once he arrived back at Greensboro, he continued his physical therapy.

David works on his upper body strength to remain healthy and fit.

He started high school at Union High and moved during his junior year to Lee County High in Sanford. His father, Anthony Dyson, worked as a teacher at Union High for 10 years. His job relocated the family in 2000 to Sanford.

There is a page on Facebook entitled David Dyson’s, Recovery Journey. The page showcases all the progress David is making during his journey. He is determined to be able to walk again and he is willing to do as much physical therapy as needed, not wanting to be the reason he doesn’t walk again.

Next week marks two and a half years since the incident and doctors informed his family that since he is C5 vertebra incomplete, there is a 50% chance that he could walk again. Doctors gave the family a period of 18 to 24 months possibly being the amount of time needed to regain function. No definite answer has been given, however.

David has full sensation of feeling but he can’t move his fingers, toes or legs.

“He is doing everything he can do to move the process along,” David’s mother, Janice Dyson, stated. The family has a strong faith in God and they use their faith to get them through this journey.

David graduated from NC State with a degree in landscaping. According to Janice, he loves to work with flowers. He was able to recently got his license back and has been cleared to drive. However, he does not have the necessary vehicle to support his wheelchair, and the family hopes to obtain a van that is modified for David to drive. according to their GoFundMe page, the newer ways of thinking have helped with creating a vehicle capable of quadriplegic driving.

David and his wife Katie are also hopeful of getting a wheelchair-accessible home. The house they currently reside in has all of the bedrooms upstairs and there is no way for David to get to them. The couple has moved around the living room as a temporary bedroom.

“He’s a good guy and he has never been in any trouble,” Janice stressed. “He needs more finances to help him be more mobile.”

David’s family does everything they can to help. Janice explained that Katie has been very strong and has stayed by his side to help him get through this. His family pitches in and helps watch over his four-year-old son, Carson. Even his brother Derek’s wife, Lindsay, helps. Janice explained the family is like a village helping each other out. Plus, a home aide chips in when Katie is at work.

Janice explained that any amount would be helpful. There is also a GoFundMe page for those wishing to contribute. Find the page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-christmas-wish-for-david-and-katie-dyson

