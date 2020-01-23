‘Renaissance’ gets new leadership

Courtesy photo In its 12th year, Fitness Renaissance expanded into Harrells Christian Academy and Mintz Christian Academy, serving more than 4,000 elementary students. - Courtesy photo Harrells Christian Academy students Jossen Poe and Wright Waters participate in a past Fitness Renaissance challenge. - Courtesy photo Newton - Courtesy photo Cummings - -

Studies show children today aren’t as active as they used to be — and with unhealthy treats and equally unhealthy habits available, childhood obesity is steadily increasing.

A program instilled in schools across Clinton and Sampson County, known as Fitness Renaissance, helps promote activity while providing an award for growth.

Through Fitness Renaissance, now a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, children are assessed at the start of the school year by physical education instructors. Instructors record the height and weight of participating children and their respective Body Mass Index (BMI) is calculated.

The assessment also notes how many push-ups a child can do during the start of the year, then measures how far they have grown by the end of the year. So, if a child can start the year with three push-ups and with the ability to do more, then that child receives a certificate for their achievement. Through the program, children can aspire to beat their records and take charge of their physical well-being.

Aside from push-ups, there are three other areas the program focuses on improving. Those include sit-ups, sit-and-reach stretches and the pacer run.

“The program is all about health and wellness,” Dr. Tommy Newton, chairman of the board for Fitness Renaissance, Inc., explained.

Fitness Renaissance first started in 2004. The purpose of the program is to encourage children to be more active and improve their physical well-being. It focuses on children from kindergarten to third grade, targeting early childhood. Over the years, the program has been able to reach thousands of children in the school system. Around 4,000 children in the Clinton City Schools and Sampson County Schools go through the program every year.

The program is offered to public schools as well as private schools. Fitness Renaissance began serving students at Harrells Christian Academy and Mintz Christian Academy back in 2016. The board voted to expand past the 10 public schools they already served and add the two private schools in the mix. Teachers at HCA were very pleased with the program and provided positive feedback during the first year their students got involved.

“This program allows the students to be actively involved in goal setting and taking charge of their physical health,” Kim Bowles, teacher at Harrells Christian Academy, said in 2016. “It is not about who can do the most or who is the fittest. It is about personal goals and working hard to achieve their own personal best. What a great way to encourage life long health and fitness.”

There are different levels of improvement that children can attain. The award given to them depends on how many areas in physical education they have achieved. A gold medal is, of course, the ultimate goal. Other awards include a silver medal or a special certificate.

“We would love for all of the children to get gold medals,” Kristen Cummings, associate director of Fitness Renaissance, expressed. “They’re proud of themselves and their achievements.”

Newton supervised the program for around 15 years and has decided to pass the reins over to Cummings. However, he will remain on as a consultant for as long as the associate director needs him. She has been very inquisitive so far and has been interested in the program for quite some time, according to the Clinton physician.

Cummings has always been active in the program, as she has two boys, Camden, 11, and Ryder, 6, who play several sports.

After Cummings and Newton discussed the matter, it was arranged for her to take charge while Newton stepped back. The chairman explained that he has always intended for the program to outlive him and has decided it is time to hand over the torch. He has been with the program since its inception, helping create the program with two teachers and a past administrator for Clinton City Schools.

The program has grown a great deal since the start, taking a few years to gain decent footing. After it was well-received by the schools, it was able to make its way out of the city and impact the entire county.

“As per our program guidelines, if they are successful at beating their best, students are rewarded for their efforts during the year. If they are successful for all four activities in Fitness Renaissance, they will receive a gold medal at the end of the school year,” Newton stated in past interviews. “If they are successful in three of four activities, they receive a silver medal. If they are successful in two of four activities, they receive a special certificate.”

Cummings stated that Newton asked her directly if she was willing to take on the responsibility of overseeing the program, a job she happily accepted.

Cummings also noted that while the program was funded by the Super Sprint triathlon in the past, this year the program is taking a new direction to raise money. The Ribeyes of Clinton co-owner plans to host a cornhole tournament on May 2. Teams of two can enter the competition for $50.

“The more, the merrier,” Cummings stated.

Currently, Cummings is looking for corporate sponsorship for the event. She also plans to gather a group of vendors for the occasion, providing tournament-goers and their families a place to do some shopping during the event. Everything will be set up in the parking lot next to her restaurant in Clinton.

The program has an annual budget of roughly $10,000, according to Newton. Civic clubs in the community take part in sponsoring the program.

The proceeds from the event will go toward the price of the medals and certificates for the children and the cost of equipment used by PE teachers to collect data during the school year. Also, funds will pay for brochures sent home with the children at the beginning of the year, explaining the program to parents.

Cummings even brought in special help to provide some guidance for the cornhole tournament. She enlisted the help of Dale Tanner, ACO-PRO Cornhole Player (American Cornhole Organization). ACO is the governing body for the sport.

Cummings said she will keep Newton’s vision of the program intact and doesn’t plan to make any changes to it as of yet. However, she hopes that in years to follow, she can make it her own. She has always been active in the program and she has seen the impact it has had on children in Sampson County.

“It encourages children to be active,” she explained. “It teaches them to keep moving even after school.”

The program overseer explains that children today can tend to be stagnant and have many unhealthy habits in place and Fitness Renaissance is meant to break those habits. She conceded she has a lot to learn about the program, but Newton has been very supportive in showing her the ropes.

Cummings takes over school fitness program

