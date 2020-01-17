MLK event set to honor King, others

File photo|Sampson Independent Last year, members of the community participate in a skit portraying the protesting in Birmingham, Ala. and the first arrest of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. - File photo|Sampson Independent The Multi-Cultural Business Committee is putting on another skit for its annual MLK luncheon, set for this Monday. The skits have been well-received in recent years. - File photo|Sampson Independent Dr. Ted Thomas of the Multi-Cultural Business Committee talks about the contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a past event. -

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. helped plan and participate in a protest march from Selma to Montgomery, a march that became known as Bloody Sunday.

The march was 54 miles long and was held to promote the voting rights of African-Americans. President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act into law seven months later.

On Monday, during the 20th annual MLK luncheon will honor this event with a skit demonstrating the voting rights march. The Multi-Cultural Business Committee hosts the event every year under the direction of Dr. Ted Thomas.

This year’s event will be held at 12 p.m. at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this Monday, Jan. 20. It is free to the public.

Thomas will narrate the skit this year, just like in years past. Sampson County Commissioner Thaddeus Godwin will portray King; Gerald Underwood will portray Hosea Williams and Nicky Smith will play the part of John Lewis.

For the first 10 to 15 years, the Multi-Cultural Business Committee has had speakers come to the event, but the committee wanted to mix things up. They decided to host skits on and off for the past few years. This year will be the fourth skit the committee has put on. The first skit revolved around Rosa Parks and another demonstrated the letters to Birmingham.

Thomas explained that the skits were highly praised in the past and that it was nice to get away from the traditional event hosting a speaker. He admitted that although the speakers were always good, skits received a more positive response leading the group to continue to host them during the luncheon.

“Everyone enjoyed it so much last year that we decided to do it again,” Thomas noted.

After the invocation, the welcome and the mission of the committee, the skit will be next on the sequence of events. After the group, thanks the sponsors who made this event possible, two residents of the community will receive the MLK Community Image Award.

Previous recipients include Becky Spell Vann; the Rev. Willie Bowden; Sr. Jim Matthews; Dr. Ted Thomas; Malachi Faison; Bill Scott; Rep. Larry Bell; Dr. Paul Viser; Dee Bryant; Jimmy Thornton; Ann Thornton; Maxine Harris; Jefferson Strickland; John Blanton; Mayor Lew Starling; Hazel Colwell; Tim Butler; Jeff Nethercutt and Star Communications; Edward Faison and the Rev. Randy Simmons.

This award is meant to highlight the services recipients have done within the community that emulates the work of King.

“He wasn’t afraid to put himself out there for others,” Thomas stated. “He put the needs of others before his own.”

As an added bonus, Deondra Peterson will sing before the prepared skit.

This year, the theme of the event revolves around the importance of voting and the committee urges people to remember to go out and vote during this election year.

The chair of the committee also explained that the event was meant to raise awareness of events that have happened that people have either forgotten or were never taught. He doesn’t want people to forget what King stood for or the sacrifices that he made for the good of the country.

“We want to bring awareness of the sacrifices he made to help give people the rights they have now,” Thomas stated.

A total of 400 box lunches are made for those in attendance of the luncheon held at the Sampson-Agri Exposition Center. According to this year’s narrator, the event sees anywhere from 350 to 400 people.

There is a set of tables that seat up to eight people up toward the stage. Churches or other guests pay to reserve seating at the tables so that groups can sit together during the event. There is a general seating area behind the tables for people just wishing to attend the event. The group has already sold eight tables for groups wishing to sit together. Although the table costs money to reserve, the event is free to the community.

Thomas explained that through sponsors, the committee has been able to keep the event free of charge and he is grateful to all who have made this possible.

“We have been blessed for it to be going on for 20 years,” the narrator expressed.

Southern Style will be providing the food for this year’s luncheon. The event starts at noon so people who have to work can stop by during their lunch break and enjoy the event. According to the event coordinator, the luncheon usually lasts between an hour to an hour and a half. They try to make it a quick event to get people back to work on time.

“It is very well attended,” Thomas explained. “The response has been greater since we decided to do the reenactments.”

The committee consists of four members who have been with it since the start. Thomas is the chair of the group. Other members include the co-chair Patty Cherry, Dr. Rodney Sessoms and Janice Thomas.

The chair expressed the need to bring in more people to the group so that the members can take them under their wings and know they are leaving the committee in good hands should they ever wish to move on.

The MLK event is meant for all age groups and is made to be understood by all. Although the audience mostly consists of adults, several youths in the community are used to help usher in the guests and serve the prepared lunches.

Annual luncheon to be held Monday

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

