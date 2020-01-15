Warren tapped to fill void for Newton Grove

Graig Warren is ready to help residents as a town commissioner. -

NEWTON GROVE — With ties to the Newton Grove community, Graig Warren is looking forward to spending several years as a commissioner.

He was unanimously selected to fill a vacancy on the board during a Monday meeting. Warren said he would like to see more growth throughout the town with close to 600 people.

“I listen to what the local people and they would like to see some things,” Warren said about making improvements. “I’m not against that as long as it’s within reason and if the town can withstand it or afford it. I understand that too. Being a tax payer, I understand that very well.”

The fifth seat at the table became available after Gary Mac Herring resigned from the position after moving to Clinton. He spent 12 years on the board and was reelected by voters for several terms and was reelected by voters in 2017. Now, Warren will fulfill the term, which expires in 2021. He was the only resident to submit a letter of interest and application for the position.

“I will serve the very best that I can,” Warren said after the decision was made.

Like Herring, Warren is a lifelong resident of Newton Grove and his family lived in the area since the 1960s. Warren retired as a transportation consultant for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) for 30 years. Before NCDPI, Warren worked in Newton Grove for 14 years at several stores and for Hog Slat, before relocating Johnston County for awhile.

He lives in Newton Grove with his wife, Deborah, a retired Johnston County Board of Education member. Their daughter, Brittany, is a school teacher living in Nash County. During his time in Newton Grove, Warren also served on the town’s rescue squad and attended church at St. Paul Free Will Baptist Church.

“Since we retired, my wife and I are both back in Newton Grove again,” Warren said while addressing the commission. “This is home again and I’m here every day. I have a lot of interest in the town and the way its operated. I know most of the people and I have a love for the town.”

With Warren’s appointment, the board is now complete.

Stephen Jackson, a former commissioner, was selected by voters to become the town’s next mayor after a November election. Newcomer Dana Ellington-Ruiz was also sworn in as a newcomer and incumbent Cody Smith is serving another term.

In December, Commissioner Chris Raynor was elected by the board to serve as mayor pro tem to fill the void left by Alan Herring, a former commissioner. Teresa Wilson is also looking forward to serving as a commissioner as well.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

