Garland eyes Fourth Street repairs

Mayor Pro Ten Austin Brown speaks about streets in Garland. -

GARLAND — Town Commissioners are continuing efforts to improve roads throughout the area.

In the fall, the board focused on fixing dirt roads, with a major focus placed on West Third Street as the first. As a result, the town paved several sections for residents. Now the town is working to make more progress with five sections for Fourth Street. Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown reported that estimates and cost are being researched.

“More than likely, we’ll start on Gray Avenue and work our way up,” Brown said. “I’m hoping that we’re going to get that ball rolling pretty soon.”

During a recent meeting, a small portion of Jackson and Dawson Avenues were discussed. But taking a step forward will require more research to see how much road Garland is responsible for.

“To a certain point, it turns into out-of-town (area),” Brown said.

Work for West Third Street started a few years ago and recently finished. About six or seven sections of the road was completed.

“I’m hoping within the next two years, Fourth Street will be completed,” Brown said.

After taking an oath for another term on the board, having paved streets was a commitment for Brown and that he would like to stay on the board until the job is finished. Mayor Pro Tem Austin Brown reported that the town is communicating with a contractor in regards to unsatisfactory work, which was later redone.

With money budgeted each year, the majority of funding comes from the state through the Powell Bill program, which comes from the North Carolina Department of Transportation for road repairs. In the fall, Brown presented an updated map to the board featuring streets Garland are responsible for and other such as U.S. 701 Highway, Herring Avenue and NC 411, which are handled by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Through contractors Garland also resurfaced East 10th Street, which was recently renamed after the late Judy C. Smith. She served as a commissioner from December 2015 to August 2017. The town also repaved a portion of Church Avenue, from West Fifth Street to Seventh Street.

Mayor Pro Ten Austin Brown speaks about streets in Garland. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Garland_Brown.jpg Mayor Pro Ten Austin Brown speaks about streets in Garland.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.