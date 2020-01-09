Nunez honored for service

Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Corporal Ariel Nunez receives Police Officer of the Year award. Pictured, from left, are: Mayor Lew Starling, Nunez and Police Chief Donald Edwards. - File photo Clinton Police Department Officers Dulce Banos and Ariel Nunez talk with Juntos members during a past Latino Community Meeting. - File photo Gov. Roy Cooper meets Ariel Nunez of the Clinton Police Department and other emergency personnel during a visit this past fall to Sampson County’s Emergency Operations Center. - File photo Juan Pablo with City of Clinton Mayor Pro Tem Marcus Becton and Clinton Police Officer Ariel Nunez. - -

A police officer was recognized during a Tuesday night Clinton City Council meeting for his hard work and excellent performance throughout his career. Corporal Ariel Nunez was announced as the 2019 Police Officer of the Year.

Nunez was nominated by his peers and a panel of previous recipients recommended for him to receive the honor.

“It is certainly an honor to be nominated and selected by fellow employees and former recipients,” Police Chief Donald Edwards stated.

The corporal started his career with the Clinton Police Department in 2015 and received his corporal status through his quality service in August, 2018. He has served over 350 hours of training throughout his time with the department.

“He consistently comes to work with a genuine unequal desire to serve,” Edwards continued. “He’s one of the main people to step up and he never asks what’s in it for himself.”

According to the chief, Nunez has maintained integrity and has remained professional since he started with the department.

“He has proven himself to be a true asset,” the chief said. “There was no single act or event that helped Corporal Nunez get selected in 2019. There were so many selfless acts he had performed throughout the year and he was chosen because of this collected body of work.”

Edwards explained that Nunez has been a pleasure to be around due to his constant positive attitude. According to the chief, citizens don’t often take the time to acknowledge a police officer’s good work and it’s rare that they directly contact the chief to express gratitude for what an officer has done. During the year, Nunez has had two documented letters of appreciation where citizens took the time to write out their gratitude and take it directly to Edwards. This is an achievement that the chief believes to be outstanding because of its rarity.

“He is a proven gift to the department and to the community,” Edwards expressed.

A police officer of the year is chosen due to their consistent work with the department exemplifying the core beliefs of the department. This person must also provide a performance that serves as an example for fellow officers.

“Everyone who talks about Corporal Nunez depicts his helpfulness, his politeness, and his compassion no matter what initiated the meeting,” Edwards explained. “I think this became most evident by the fact that he was selected by citizens to participate in our 2019 All American City campaign.”

Nunez was selected by citizens who were part of the All-America City Committee. The police officer provided assistance to Juan Pablo, the All-America City Committee’s mascot. Clinton was one of 20 finalists for the 2019 All-America City Award, which is a national prize celebrating the best of this country’s civic innovation.

Juan Pablo’s job was to lead marketing efforts to showcase projects that were supported through the City of Clinton’s bid for the All American City honor. At the time, Nunez admitted it wasn’t the type of project he would normally get involved with, but it grabbed his interest and he used the opportunity as a way to give back to the community.

The officer accepted the role of working with Juan Pablo, not only for the All America City projects but for the community as well. He also took the mascot into the schools in support of the School Resource Officer and some of the SRO’s youth programs.

“Corporal Nunez serves as a mentor and a leader and is consistent in his performance as well as his commitment to professionalism, respect, integrity and teamwork,” Edwards added. “Ariel Nunez is truly the kind of person everybody wants on their team.”

Mayor Lew Starling joined Chief Edwards in presenting the Police Officer of the Year plaque to Nunez. Starling congratulated Nunez for winning this award.

“Thank you for your good work,” Starling addressed Nunez. “We know him and he is a fine, fine citizen.”

Officer, ‘All America’ delegate garners 2019 award

