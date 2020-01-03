Patrol’s Pearson returns home to Sampson

Courtesy photo Sgt. D.K. Pearson with wife Emily and daughter Lacey pick out some goodies during the Highway Patrol’s annual Christmas shopping event, held recently. - Courtesy photo Pearson -

Sgt. Kevin Pearson can recall as a 5-year-old being on his go-kart rolling up and down the area of High House Road when a Highway Patrol trooper stopped to talk to him. It made an impression on young Pearson, who decided then what he wanted to do with his life.

Born and raised in Sampson, Pearson grew up in the Piney Green area of Salemburg, graduating from Lakewood High School in 1996 and East Carolina University in 2001. He studied criminal justice and would go on to attend and graduate from the Highway Patrol Basic School.

When he finished in 2002, there were two openings in Sampson County. And he happened to be the only one who wanted to be there, back where he grew up. He met Webb Brown, the longtime local trooper who had talked with him nearly two decades before. He reminded him about the boy doing “donuts” on the go-kart his grandfather bought him.

Pearson stayed in Sampson County for years, until 2015, before opportunities with the Patrol took him to Cumberland County, as well as to Troop H-2, covering Scotland and Richmond counties. He served an 18-month stint in Scotland County. before taking a role as a traffic safety information officer in Fayetteville for the past two years.

Along the way, Pearson recently completed his master’s in Justice Administration from Methodist University, a way to further his career in law enforcement. He was able to do so through the N.C. Highway Patrol’s academic assistance program, so he went back to school, studying rigorously on his way to earning a 4.0 GPA at Methodist upon graduating this past August.

“Then the opportunity presented itself to come back (to Sampson),” said Pearson.

During First Sgt. Bryan D. Smith’s tenure as a sergeant in Sampson from 2012 to 2015, Pearson was a trooper. Now Smith is at the helm, also recently coming back to his home county, while Pearson is one of two sergeants at his right hand, Sgt. D.M. Adams being the other.

“We are very fortunate to have Kevin on our team here in Sampson County,” Smith remarked. “I am delighted to have Sgt. Pearson’s leadership and talent back home in Sampson County. He has a wealth of knowledge to pass along to the young troopers in the district. Being from Sampson County, he and his family are vested in the community and well respected.”

Indeed, as soon as Pearson was back, it didn’t take long to jump back into familiar community territory, taking his family, including wife Emily and daughter Lacey, on the N.C. Highway Patrol’s Christmas shopping event. As part of that outreach, local families in need — 20 children this year alone — are provided a multitude of gifts thanks to proceeds from the local patrol’s yearly golf tournament.

“I try to stay involved in the community,” said Pearson, who has coached Lacey and his son Landen’s sports teams in the past. While he’s a bit busy these days, he is thankful for wife Emily, who he said has always been his backbone, especially during the time when he was juggling the job and school. Emily, who is a clinical director at 3HC-Home Health and Hospice Care Inc., while being a working mother, is just as busy, “but has always been by my side,” Pearson noted.

As for Pearson, he’s settling back into Sampson, but it’s been a fairly seamless transition.

“It’s a new chapter, but it’s really a continuation of the old chapter,” he remarked. “I’m going to work as long as the Lord will let me, probably until I die. And it will probably be doing something in law enforcement.”

That could take the form of a second career as a police officer or sheriff’s deputy, but for now Pearson said he is happy to be back home with the Highway Patrol in Sampson, now in a supervisory capacity.

“I’ll take it day by day,” said Pearson. “I’m just happy to be here. This is how I always envisioned it. I don’t plan on going anywhere soon.”

Pearson

County native helping lead where he started

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

