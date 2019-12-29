‘Partners’ to dedicate building

File Photo | Sampson Independent Sampson Partners president Paul Viser and Johnny Pridgen, director of operations, show blueprints of an expansion project for the Main Street building operated by the nonprofit, previously known as the Sampson Crisis Center. - - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent

It was about a year ago when Paul Viser and Johnny Pridgen showed drawings of a new Sampson Partners building in the heart of downtown Clinton’s historical district.

Now, they’re ready to celebrate with the public to continue its mission of helping nonprofits. Sampson Partners is hosting a dedication scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the site, 309 E. Main St., Clinton. Back in January 2019, the organization unveiled plans for an expansion project for more than $400,000, with construction starting in March.

“It’s an exciting successful conclusion of an 18-month sprint,” said Viser, president of the organization. “It’s going to be a great celebration and most importantly to take a pause before focus on our core business — and that’s running the thrift shop.”

During the celebration, Sampson Partners will accommodate stakeholders an the street will be closed. The Clinton High School Pep Band is scheduled to perform and remarks will be made from people involved in the progress of the organization.

Members are also excited about the unveiling of three bronze castings on the building’s facade, including the naming of the building, which will be kept secret until the dedication. The other castings are also a surprise.

“All three will forever be in place to provide prominent and permanent recognition of this major move forward for philanthropy in Sampson County,” Viser said in a prepared statement.

Viser also said the building is a major milestone for an ambitious two-year transformation and reorganization of Sampson Partners — a process that began in July 2018. The total cost of the land, building, and signage is $415,000. The largest source of revenue came from donations at $203,000. Cash reserves accounted for $140,000 and cash from business operations was $51,000. This leaves $21,000 left to pay.

For Sampson Partners, donations exceeded expectations and the final $21,000 is expected with a few weeks. This will beat the original goal of paying off the building by July 2020.

Through the leadership of Viser, board members and Johnny Pridgen, director of financial operations, the space was transformed and named “The Shop of Main,” with the plan for more than 3,700 square feet to be used for furniture displays and sales. Clothing and household goods will continue to be sold in the existing 6,400 square feet area.

“After the final details of the building are wrapped up, the Board of Directors will focus upon refining the thrift shop operations,” Viser said. “This will be especially needed in the procedures for the efficient collection, display, and sales of furniture. This will be filled by someone capable of finding and directing personnel to work in this part of the business.”

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit Christian-based organization began in 1986 as Clinton United Churches Crisis Center, Inc. and became known as Sampson Crisis Center, Inc. a few years later. During that time, Pridgen’s father, J.C. Pridgen Sr., was on the original board of directors.

For 2019, Viser and Pridgen works with four other individuals. They are Peggy Melvin, Margaret Spivey, Rodney Sessoms and Rhonda West.

“Geographically, Newton Grove has always been a big part of Sampson Partners,” Viser stated. “Rhonda West has done a great job representing that region and also serving as director of communications.”

The group’s assistance has undergone several changes, one of them being the discontinuation of food distribution and crisis intervention in 2014. The thrift shop continues to be a profitable operation. Through reorganization, the name changed to Sampson Partners in the summer of 2018. Over the past three years, the organization donated $30,000 to help people around the county.

After furniture sales are successful in 2020, Sampson Partners wants to raise more than $100,000 to help needy people throughout Sampson County.

“The sole criterion is to support activities which are consistent with the organization’s Christian mission of humanitarian service,” he said.

Some of the organizations receiving help include United Way, UCare, Tim’s Gifts, and the SCC Foundation. Money is also distributed to churches for special programs such as hurricane relief, meals for the public and Backpack Buddies.

“That’s what we do,” Viser said. “The building it tool and we see it as something that’s make it easier for us to do — running the thrift shop and providing financial support for Sampson County nonprofits.”

Sampson Partners is leasing 1,200 square feet of that area to Sampson Community College and their needs. Some of it includes classes, programs and public events, scheduled to start in early January.

“We welcome this relationship with SCC, certainly a major institution — perhaps the major institution — in our county,” Viser stated. “Additional benefits of the SCC relationship include the significant uptick in foot traffic downtown generated by the constant circulation of students coming to class.”

Group sets up shop, renews mission in heart of Clinton

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

