Salemburg firefighter gives back

Children at the UNC Children’s Hospital weren’t able to be home for the holidays, so Salemburg firefighter Joshua McLamb, his family and a few others from the Salemburg Fire Department gathered toys to give them on Christmas Eve.

According to N.C. Highway Patrol trooper and Salemburg firefighter Kevin Pearson, the McLambs were responsible for the entire endeavor. McLamb lost his father, Johnny Nelson McLamb, to colon rectal cancer when he was a teenager. The firefighter is now dealing with a second diagnosis of the same cancer he lost his father to years ago.

“Josh McLamb has spent numerous days at UNC-Chapel Hill Hospitals fighting his initial diagnosis with cancer in 2018,” Pearson stated.

McLamb received treatment for a few days at The UNC Cancer Center and his wife, Brittany, noticed the children’s hospital right next door. Brittany knew that she wanted to do something to pay it forward so she reached out to her husband and told him she wanted to do something special for the children stuck at the hospital over the holiday. Once she found out that they could host a toy drive and gather toys to donate to the hospital, Josh went to work.

“I know I was bored out of my mind when I was there,” Josh explained. “I felt like it would be a stress release for the kids and something for them to look forward to.”

Josh posted a message on Facebook on Dec. 7 urging the public to donate gifts. He checked with the chiefs at Salemburg Fire Department and Autryville Fire Department to see if it would be all right for people to drop off gifts at the two fire departments.

According to Josh, both departments were on board with the plan. Josh also asked the mayor of Salemburg if people could drop toys off at the town hall. Mayor Joe Warren gave permission, but all of the toys were brought to the two departments. The initial post was shared by several people within the community who wanted to get the word out.

People dropped gifts off at the fire departments or with people who knew Josh or his family. Eventually, the back of a U-haul was filled with toys.

Several businesses heard of the quest and reached out to Josh to offer some assistance. One business included Mathew’s Gifts in Clinton. The gift shop looked through their inventory and donated items that met the hospital’s guidelines for acceptable gifts.

“We were glad to participate this year,” Joyce Owen, store manager for Matthews Cards and Gifts, stated.

Josh also explained that the hospital gets donations from several different organizations so the fire department wasn’t the only place gathering toys for the children. The hospital made it clear that they could only accepts certain toys since they would have to go through a decontamination process before they could be given to the children. The kids cannot be exposed to certain bacteria and toys such as teddy bears can never truly be decontaminated so those types of gifts were not so acceptable.

The Salemburg fire department rented a U-haul truck to fill with the donated toys that Josh and his family were able to procure. Salemburg FD Chief, Scott Owen, Pearson and the McLamb family all drove out to the hospital at 6 a.m. on Christmas Eve. They loaded the toys off the U-haul and gave them to nurses working at the hospital that day.

The small crew weren’t able to give out the presents directly to the children since there was a risk of outside contamination. So, all of the gifts were given to nurses who took them to a floor in the hospital that was Santa’s workshop. All of the toys were sorted there and cleaned and then distributed to the children.

The hospital staff was able to go through all of the toys they had been given and then decide what gifts were suitable for the children who needed to be kept away from outside contamination.

“The nurses were extremely happy,” Josh stated. “They get donations every year but they never know how many they will get.”

Josh stated that he would like this to be an annual occurrence. Next year, he wants to reach out to the public sooner in hopes to get even more toys. The 911 communications operator would like to donate toys to Duke Hospital and, if there’s enough, to the UNC Children’s Hospital again. The plan is to keep the donations local with the intention of local residents providing for local children.

Joyce stated that Matthews Gifts was happy to help out this year and there could be a chance for them to possibly help more for the endeavor in the future.

Pearson was impressed that Josh focused on getting these toys together. Pearson noted that even though Josh was going for treatment for cancer, he still found a way to help others and focused on how to make something positive happen.

Pearson added, “Salemburg firefighter and Sampson County 911 Telecommunicator has taken it upon himself to spread Christmas cheer to those in need this year.”

Josh is known in his community for his helping nature.

“He’s a good, dependable guy and he’ll help in any way he can,” Scott Owen stated just last month.

Brittany noted that the family had been blessed for the past few years and that she wanted to do something nice for the community; she wanted to find a way to help those in need.

“Me and Brittany just want to hopefully give those children a blessing this Christmas,” Josh concluded.

