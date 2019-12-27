Board, Union eyes school improvements

Principal Julie Hunter takes a selfie with the Union High School graduates. Improvements for Union High facilities are being mulled. - Register - Schmidlin -

In 2020, supporters from Union High School would like to see improvements throughout the school, but some board members are concerned where the money is coming from.

During a December meeting, Principal Julie Hunter made a presentation to the Sampson County Board of Education about the matter. Several years ago, the board set aside $100,000 to build a field house on the campus.

In 2013, Hunter reported that the blueprints for the project were paid for by money allocated for the project. The cost was more than $13,000 for a project for not only Union, but for Midway High School as well. This decreased the total to $86,600. Hunter said the money is sitting around and not being used.

Six years ago, the cost of the proposed field house was $690,000. After discussions with the Union District’s advisory board, booster club, and coaching staff, Hunter said everyone feels that the remaining money should be used for current projects for the building that’s 11-years-old.

Hunter and the Union supporters would like to use the money for new LED lighting in the gym. The current fluorescent lights put in the gym in 2008, have been discontinued and can not be repaired.

“Currently we have two of those lights out and they will remain out, until we replace them with new lights,” she said about the project estimated to cost between $8,000 to $9,000.

The school is also seeking reimbursement for repairs to the gym floor at a cost of $19,000. Hunter said the repairs have already been made with work including sanding, coating and repainting.

“Again, talking about new schools, when you have a gym that’s used by several PE classes during the day … used by volleyball teams, basketball teams, and spring sports teams when it’s raining outside, there’s a lot of wear and tear on the gym floor,” Hunter said. “In all reality, when Union High School was built, we needed two gyms.”

Before the project was completed in October, Hunter answered questions from board members said a request was not made to Sampson County officials because of dire straits that county is facing.

Another request was made to install new LED security lighting in the back of the school for safety reasons. Hunter said teams from other schools park in the area for events. The cost is about $1,400.

“I don’t know if any of you have ridden behind the school at night, but it is dark,” Hunter said. “It is really super dark.”

Union High would also like to have wireless microphone receivers by May 2020 for upgrades to outdated equipment. The cost is between $1,400 to $1,500. Hunter said the school needs new carpet in the auditorium, media center and office areas from people walking over it for 12 years. It’s estimated to cost about $20,000.

During the meeting, board member Tim Register expressed his concerns about the requests for the gym floor and carpet replacement coming from the funds and believes it’s a maintenance item issue.

“I have a real problem with a school, whether they ask our permission or not, paying to refinish their own gym floor,” Register said. “You got three other high schools with gym floors that are going to be refinished at some point. From my knowledge, as long as I’ve been associated with the county, I don’t know any schools that have ever had to pay to have their own gym floor refinished.”

Mark Hammond, executive director of auxiliary services, said gym floor repairs historically have come out of the capital project funds. But continued and felt that gym repairs should be a maintenance items.

“I don’t see any difference between that and replacing a roof on a building,” Register said. “It’s something that has to be done occasionally.”

Register said he would like to see the district use a rotation schedule if other schools needs similar repairs, instead of using funds for capital projects for requests such as field houses or other needs.

“It’s the same discussion we’ve had about playgrounds, where some schools raise money to build their own playgrounds, but we’ve built money into the budget now because we know we’re going to have playground replacements,” he said.

Board chair Kim Schmidlin said she’s concerned about funds being earmarked in capital outlay, which is not being used to improve the school. She acknowledged Hunter’s protectiveness towards the effort.

“I applaud you coming here today to show some initiative to reallocate funds to put them to work for your school,” Schmidlin said.

Board member Robert Burley said he would hate to see money designated for sports spent for carpeting or gym repairs.

“I understand the gym is sports, but my thought was that if that $80,000 ever became available, they could have the money to spend on an indoor batting cage for the softball and baseball team like Midway did,” Burley said. “That would have been nice.”

“I rather see something permanent, instead of a maintenance item,” Register added.

In all, a request was made to move $49,000 from the field house fund to capital projects. Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy said the board will review the capital outlay budget and other funding sources before final approval.

Register https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Tim-Register.jpg Register Schmidlin https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Kim-Schmidlin_pp.jpg Schmidlin

Lighting, carpet, gym floor top requests

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

