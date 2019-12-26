A benevolent ‘performance’

Courtesy Photos Parents look through the distribution site at Performance Dodge for gifts for their children during the Toys for Tots campaign. - Courtesy Photos The showroom at Performance Dodge is filled with toys awaiting children. Thousands of toys were collected during this year’s Toys for Tots campaign. - Courtesy Photos Parents find their child a gift during the Toys for Tots campaign at Performance Dodge. - Courtesy Photos Piles of toys are ready to make their way as Christmas presents to children in Sampson County. - -

Toys filled the showroom of Performance Dodge on Saturday as they held a Toys for Tots distribution.

Every child should get a gift for Christmas, but some families just can’t afford to get any presents. That is why Toys for Tots exists, with the intention to help families give their child something to open on Christmas, organizers said.

In 1947, Diane Hendricks, wife of the late Major Bill Hendricks, suggested an idea to give toys to children in need leading to the start of Toys for Tots. The mayor, along with a group of Marines Reservists, distributed more than 5,000 toys to needy children in Los Angeles. Now, over 566 million toys have been donated to 258 million less fortunate children.

Under the organization of Carmen Jones, the Toys for Tots organization had a successful season in 2018. According to Rusty Hitzman of Performance Dodge, 8,200 toys were distributed to 5,000 children.

This year had a rocky start. Hitzman and Jones were worried about the number of donations that were given compared to how many children in Sampson County needed a gift. During the start of the week, the toy drive only had half the number of toys they were used to seeing. Performance Dodge was intent on getting as many toys as possible until it was time to distribute them. Sampson residents had to crunch to get the toy count up so that there would be enough presents for everyone. Toys poured in for the toy drive during the last few days of this year’s event.

“We had enough toys for the Sampson County distribution,” Hitzman commented. “Next year we need more publicity for registration.”

Parents must go through Toys for Tots before the distribution date. Parents are asked to register through Toys for Tots so that there is an understanding of how many children are in need of a present for the holiday. All requests were due by Dec. 1, according to the Toys for Tots website.

According to Hitzman, parents for 90 children came to the event without registration to get their child a gift. Normally, parents who are not registered are turned away, but this was not the case for Performance.

“My boss is truly a wonderful person,” Hitzman stated.

Terry Lee, owner of Performance Dodge, made it clear that he would not turn any parent away.

“If we ran out of toys he (Terry Lee) would run and buy more,” she stated.

Performance opened their doors to any parents coming to pick up toys for their children.

“We ended up with just enough,” Hitzman continued.

Bikes were raffled off during the event to make things a little more fair for everyone who came. There was no first come first serve mentality. A total of 25 used bikes were raffled off during Saturday’s event.

“We were also blessed to have so many volunteers keeping the tables full and helping parents fill their sacks,” Hitzman mentioned.

Hitzman stated that her favorite part of the event was looking over the balcony and seeing all the toys , sorted and displayed, ready to be picked out wrapped up and found by a child on Christmas morning.

“At that point, the child is just like every other child,” Hitzman added. “There is no talk of loss or expense. There is just a kid happily unwrapping a gift from his or her parent on Christmas.”

Hitzman concluded that the hugs were a pretty good part of the event too.

There has been a Toys for Tots campaign in Sampson county for five years now. Jones is the coordinator for Toys for Tots in Sampson county and has been a part of it for every moment of its existence and so has Hitzman. Jones was thankful to Performance Dodge, along with all the other leaders who helped out this year.

Next year, Hitzman plans to get more corporate sponsors for the campaign and generate more publicity.

“We get a lot of donate toys,” the volunteer explained. “People give. They drop toys in boxes all over the town. Many churches and businesses also do collection of toys among Parishioners and employees, but it’s not enough.”

Corporate sponsors could make any type of donation. They could donate money, a gift or anything the campaign may need for the distribution day. The Performance employee explained that the event could use other donations as far as supplies, such as bags, tables, warehousing, transportation and fuel.

“Corporate sponsors also help us in organizing and promoting fund raising events” Hitzman added. “We are blessed to have volunteers who give their time, setting up and manning the events.”

According to Hitzman, it is difficult to get Toys for Tots monies during the Spring or Summer when no one is thinking about Santa or presents. Planning, promoting and sponsoring Toys for Tots is an endeavor that takes place all year. In July, Toys for Tots in Sampson and Bladen hosted a “Christmas in July Biker Rally.”

Jones and Hitzman explained that the money raised during the July event was helpful and that it raised a lot of money to help get more toys. With that in mind, Hitzman explained that it still demonstrated how hard it was to raise money for the cause, stating that people just don’t think about it that time of year. Cash donations are helpful because volunteers can buy the gifts that not everyone would think to get.

Plus, all of the money that local Toys for Tots raises and sends to the National toys for Tots is converted at a rate of about 30 cents on the dollar of the toys value, so local Toys for Tots can get a lot of presents through cash donations and fund raisers.

This year was still a success despite its slow start and Hitzman is using the event as a learning experience for next year.

Dealership’s drive generates bevy of gifts

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588

