Ornament depicts depot

Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent The 2019 City of Clinton ornament features the old Clinton train depot. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent The City of Clinton ornament, showcasing the old Clinton depot, is available at Simply NC as well as the Clinton Planning office. -

Any Clinton shoppers looking for last-minute gifts can pick up a City of Clinton ornament, perfect for proud Clinton residents with a love of Christmas. It is truly a gift that keeps giving, as the proceeds go toward city beautification projects.

The ornaments feature a different historic landmark from Clinton every year. This year, the ornaments pay tribute to the old Clinton train depot. The ornaments can also be purchased through the Clinton Planning office or by stopping by Simply NC in downtown Clinton.

They are $20 apiece. All of the proceeds from ornament sales go toward Clinton Development, helping beautification projects in downtown Clinton.

The Clinton City ornament has become an annual tradition. The first ones were sold in 2015 and they featured the Sampson County Courthouse. The 2015 ornaments are the only ones that are completely sold out. However, people can still find ornaments featuring landmarks over the last three years.

In 2016, the College Street school was found on these special ornaments. Next, in 2017 the Victor R. Small House was the featured landmark. Last year, the little ornaments had the historic post office, now the Sampson Independent, painted on the small glass bulb.

“We try to pick different locations with the community,” said Mary Rose, the city’s planning director and manager of the Clinton Main Street Program.

The design for the Christmas ornament is chosen during the beginning of the year, helping ensure the ornaments will be made and shipped within plenty of time before the holidays.

The Clinton Planning office orders around 185 ornaments to sell in Clinton.

“We usually get them in July and start selling them right away,” Rose explained.

The special ornaments also feature a tag with a written account about the history of the featured location, always written by local historian Joel Rose.

This year, Rose explained how the first passenger train pulled out of the Clinton depot for Warsaw for the first time on April 1, 1887. Joel explained that this led to a major advancement toward the community’s future.

“At last, Clinton’s merchants could bring their goods in by train, instead of relying on mules and wagons. A celebration was soon to follow, with nearly 5,000 people on hand to hear patriotic speeches and observe a parade of military companies and bands. The festivities of the occasion ended with a grand ball that evening,” the tag reads.

More information of the old train depot can be found on the tag, hand-tied to every ornament.

Years ago, Clinton Main Street Design Committee member Helen Kearns was intent on finding the best way to showcase the rich history that Clinton has to offer by commemorating the city on an ornament. Eventually local business owner Jimmy Matthews attended a Christmas Gift Show in Atlanta in early 2015 and found a hand-painted ornament. Matthews brought the ornament back to Clinton to show Kearns, who fell in love with the ornate glass piece.

Kearns relayed the idea of the commemorative ornaments to the Clinton Main Street Program, thus leading to the start of the now annual endeavor.

Some of the designs prove more popular than others, but Rose said this year’s is another exceptional piece.

“It was a good location,” the Clinton Main Street manager stated in regards to the old train depot.

Although the ornaments are intended for the holidays, they are sold all year round as long as supplies last. None of the ornaments are ever remade, even if they are especially popular.

The 2015 ornament was re-ordered once in the past due to its high popularity, but the city’s planning director has stuck to her word, stating it was a one-time occurrence. Therefore, anyone interested in the train depot design should pick one up while there are some.

For more information, call the Clinton Planning office at 910-299-4904.

The 2019 City of Clinton ornament features the old Clinton train depot. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_ornament1.jpg The 2019 City of Clinton ornament features the old Clinton train depot. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent The City of Clinton ornament, showcasing the old Clinton depot, is available at Simply NC as well as the Clinton Planning office. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_ornament.jpg The City of Clinton ornament, showcasing the old Clinton depot, is available at Simply NC as well as the Clinton Planning office. Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent

Annual sales aid Clinton beautification

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588