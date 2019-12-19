House fire displaces six

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent A fire in the upstairs apartment at 312 Sampson St., ate away at the structure early Thursday, ultimately causing six people to be displaced due to significant, fire, smoke and water damage. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Smoke billows from 312 Sampson St., where a fire began Thursday morning. The cause has not been determined. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Firefighters work to contain a blaze at a home on Sampson Street, the cause of which is not yet known. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Black smoke pours from 312-E Sampson St., one of five apartments in a converted single-family dwelling. No one was injured, but six people are now without a home. - - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent A look at 312 Sampson St., where local fire units and emergency authorities converged Thursday morning upon a call of a structure fire. - -

Six people have been displaced following a house fire early Thursday in the second floor of a converted single-family dwelling on Sampson Street in Clinton.

Local fire departments and emergency personnel responded to a call of a structure fire at 312 Sampson St. at about 7:15 a.m. Thursday. The Clinton Fire Department was the primary unit dispatched and, upon their arrival, reported visible flames and billowing smoke coming from the structure.

The blaze was brought under control within 15 minutes, Clinton Fire Chief Stephen Lovette said. Responding crews also initiated a search for any victims within the structure and none were found, said Lovette. No other injuries were reported.

The scene was released to the Fire Marshal’s Office for investigation into the cause. Deputy Fire Marshal Prentice Madgar said the blaze originated in one of two upstairs apartments, and there was smoke and water damage in all five apartments.

The origin of the fire was the bedroom of Rosa Abrev, who lives in 312 Sampson St., Apt. E.

“She wasn’t there at the time,” said Madgar, who said nobody was injured but all five apartments were currently uninhabitable. The power was shut off to the structure, owned by Headley McLaren, as the investigation was ongoing.

“It’s a mess,” Madgar remarked. “Everything points to this being an accidental fire. There was nothing suspicious about it at all.”

He pointed to an old baseboard heater in Abrev’s bedroom, similar to those around the rest of the structure in other apartments. While it was not deemed the culprit, Madgar also said it couldn’t be eliminated from consideration as of yet — or possibly ever.

“It’s undetermined until we can check that out further,” said Madgar. “The cause may stay undetermined.”

Abrev’s was one of two upstairs apartments at 312 Sampson St., the other (Apt. D) occupied by Rebecca and Jorge Rivera. Residing in the downstairs apartments were Peggy Brock (Apt. A), Jay Lockamy (Apt. B) and William McNeil (Apt. C). Madgar said there was primarily smoke damage in Apartments C and D, while Apartments A and B had significant smoke and water damage, due to their location beneath Apartment E.

Brock’s apartment sustained severe water damage to the bedroom, located directly below the bedroom where the fire began. Damage to the bathroom in Brock’s apartment, as well as a couple closets, was sizable, Madgar noted.

Like Abrev, Lockamy was also not at home at the time. Everyone else was in their apartments. Abrev was contacted and showed up to the scene as authorities were working to extinguish the flames.

The Clinton Fire Department was assisted by Taylors Bridge Fire, Turkey Fire, Salemburg Fire, Halls Fire, Herring Fire, Sampson County Fire Marshals Office, Sampson County Emergency Medical Services and the Clinton Police Department.

The Red Cross was called in to assist those displaced as a result of the fire.

A fire in the upstairs apartment at 312 Sampson St., ate away at the structure early Thursday, ultimately causing six people to be displaced due to significant, fire, smoke and water damage. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Smoke billows from 312 Sampson St., where a fire began Thursday morning. The cause has not been determined. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Firefighters work to contain a blaze at a home on Sampson Street, the cause of which is not yet known. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Black smoke pours from 312-E Sampson St., one of five apartments in a converted single-family dwelling. No one was injured, but six people are now without a home. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent A look at 312 Sampson St., where local fire units and emergency authorities converged Thursday morning upon a call of a structure fire. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent

Cause of Sampson Street blaze unknown

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

