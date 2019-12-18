Budget action prompts split

Butler - Holland - File Photo|Sampson Independent Roseboro commissioner Cary Holland examines paperwork in a previous meeting. -

Members of the Roseboro town council were split on the decision to amend the town budget during a regularly scheduled town meeting.

Seven hydrants and water valves were replaced in Roseboro, a job that totaled $33,350 just for the contract work. An additional $10,000 was spent on the equipment, which included the hydrants and the valves. None of the costs were budgeted for the year.

According to Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler, a wreck occurred sometime in September that caused damage to a fire hydrant, which had to be repaired as a result. The town council knew the other six hydrants were due for replacement so a the board discussed, and ultimately approved, having all seven hydrants replaced along with the water valves.

“Over the course of time, hydrants become dysfunctional,” the mayor explained. “They were old and could not be fixed.”

Not only is it important for hydrants to work in case of a major fire, she explained, but it is also beneficial for the hydrants to be in working order to help property insurance rates for residents or businesses in close proximity.

“It’s very important to have the hydrants operational,” Butler noted.

The mayor added that it was a huge plus for the town to go ahead and take care of the problem all at once.

The town water was shut off on Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. so that contractors could work on replacing all the equipment. The water was turned back on at 4 a.m. on Nov. 11. The town council decided to do the work during this particular time since there was a holiday that Monday (Veterans Day), businesses would be closed and children would not have to get ready to go to school.

“We coordinated a time to have the least impact on the town,” Butler commented. “We are getting reimbursed for the work done on the hydrant that was damaged in the accident.”

Since the expense was not budgeted, the town had to pull money from their fund balance to cover the cost. During a regular town meeting, Butler advised the council that financial consultant Scott Bridgers recommended to make an amendment to move $33,350 from the town’s fund balance into the capital outlay.

Roseboro’s general fund totals $1,279,117, of which $97,745 was originally allotted for the capital outlay. The water and sewer fund totals $611,505, with $46,705 appropriated from the town’s fund balance. The movement of the $33,350 to the capital outlay in the general fund was recommended so that the town would not constantly have to move money around from fund to fund.

Butler explained that amendment to the budget would cut out the need to move money from different departments to cover the cost of the construction work. She said moving money now would lead to less work for the town’s accountant.

“We would not have to move from line item to line item,” Butler commented. “It’s less room for error.”

Not all board members present at the regular meeting were comfortable with the decision to move the money into the capital outlay. Commissioner Cary Holland was concerned that moving all of the money would cause confusion that all of the money could be spent.

“Why wouldn’t we wait, because then it wouldn’t make you feel like you can spend all the money and that way it will make up to kind of fill in the gap,” Holland asked. “But if you do it now, it kind of loosens the reins for the rest of the eight months.”

Butler said there was no initial plan to take the money from the general fund and again assured Holland that Bridgers recommended the amendment. During the recent town meeting, Mayor pro tem Anthony Bennett made a motion to approve the amendment with commissioner Cyndi Templin in favor of the decision.

Holland thought it would be best not to move all of the money this early and dissented to motion; but the motion passed 2-1.

The decision currently leaves a total of $13,355 left in the fund balance. Butler said she is confident the expense will not hurt the town over the remainder of the fiscal year.

Butler https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Alice.jpg Butler Holland https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Holland.jpg Holland Roseboro commissioner Cary Holland examines paperwork in a previous meeting. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Holland2.jpg Roseboro commissioner Cary Holland examines paperwork in a previous meeting. File Photo|Sampson Independent

Roseboro utilizes fund balance for repairs

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588