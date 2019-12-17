County Extension honors Lee

Lethia Lee receives a hug from N.C. House District 21 Rep. Raymond Smith during her retirement celebration. - Candace Taylor, left, honors Lethia Lee for her contributions to Sampson County Cooperative Extension. - Eileen Coite, extension director for Sampson, spends time with Lethia Lee while acknowledging her work to promote health around Sampson County. - County Commissioner Thaddeus L. Godwin congratulates Lethia Lee on her retirement. - - Lethia Lee acknowledges her husband Russell Lee and other family members. - - Lethia Lee listens to comments about her years with Sampson County Cooperative Extension. - - N.C. House District 21 Rep. Raymond Smith speaks about the contributions of Lethia Lee. - -

For many years, Lethia Lee traveled around Sampson County and influenced people to think twice about eating foods packed with sugar and salt, while encouraging them to exercise too.

As an assistant for the Expanded Food Nutrition Program (EFNEP), it was something she stressed through four words — “Eat Smart, Move More” — a phrase heavily used throughout the state for the EFNEP.

The Sampson County Center for North Carolina Cooperative Extension honored Lee for her service during a retirement ceremony featuring family and friends.

“I just thank everybody that came because that means that you love me,” Lee said to everyone present.

Lee called everyone there her “second family.” Eileen Coite, extension director for Sampson, taught a lot residents about staying active.

“Thank you for all that you have done and it’s going to be really different around here without you,” Coite said about her contributions to Cooperative Extension.

She added that Lee was always ready to help at the office, when she was not teaching classes for EFNEP, which is celebrating 50 years. The nationwide program was established to promote nutrition and good health behaviors.

“It’s been a real exciting year and this just rounds out that celebration,” Coite said.

N.C. House District 21 Rep. Raymond Smith said Lee had a tremendous impact on his life and was amazed at what he saw. For the program, he spoke with children at Union Elementary School and the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy, a quasi-style military program for at-risk teenagers. For EFNEP, cadets performed cadences related to health. A competition was also held before they received certificates for participating.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before, except for when I was in the Army,” Smith said after calling the cadences phenomenal. “When you see young people like, it just does your heart good. I can tell you that was an awesome program and what you do is nothing short of amazing. You are absolutely going to be missed.”

Candance Taylor said she learned a lot of lessons from Lee’s classes such as not washing chicken to avoid the spread of salmonella, a bacteria disease. Like many others, Taylor she’s going to miss her too.

“You certainly do have a love for students and trying to make them better stewards of nutrition,” Taylor said. “Thank you.”

Kim Reid, a former agent for the local Family and Consumer program, spoke about their relationship and working together to teach health and impact people.

“I’m so excited for you, for what you have done and what you’re going to do,” Reid said. “I’m just blessed to have you in my life. I know people here in Wake and Sampson County are definitely blessed to have you.”

Lee was also a good friend to Patricia Burch, a recently retired support specialist for the Sampson Center. Burch added that she has a very strong work ethic.

“Whatever she does, she puts her all into it and does a good job,” Burch said. “Whatever endeavors that Lethia pursues during her retirement, I know that she will do well.”

County Commissioner Thaddeus L. Godwin described Lee as someone full of energy, busy telling people how to eat right. One of the moments was counting the sugar in one soda. With humor, Godwin said Lee’s going to keep her husband Russell Lee more busy, now that she has more free time.

“She’s a worker,” Godwin said. “Even though she’s retired. I don’t think she’s going to sit down. I believe she’s going to continue to do what she’s doing because she has that kind of tenacity and energy to do. We just want to encourage you. Whatever you do, if you put your mind to do it, you can do it.”

Lee is a native of Sampson County and graduate of Clear Run High School and traveled to Philadelphia to attend Temple University. After coming back home, she took several classes at Sampson Community College. For more than a decade, she was a family service worker for the Head Start program, which provides early childhood education and information. From 1989 through 2004, she was an income maintenance Caseworker for the Sampson County Department of Social Services.

Next, she spent seven years at the Sampson County Center for EFNEP. During her time, she worked with church leaders, families, children at elementary schools, high school students, and pregnant teens/parents. With help from Lee, participants received certificates, which could be used for professional employment. She retired from the position to run for a seat with the Sampson County Board of Commissioners.

“I would have not left this job on my own,” Lee said. “It was spoken to me by God, that this is what he wanted me to do. I heard his voice.”

