Inner Wisdom Emporium opens in Downtown Clinton

Visitors enjoy spending time at the Inner Wisdom Emporium. - ‘Beach Pig’ by Peter Butler. - Greg Boykin spends time looking at art inside the Inner Wisdom Emporium. - Artists Rob Robbers and Tanya Sue Todd spend time talking about creations at the Inner Wisdom Emporium. - - Paula Lambert takes a picture of artwork created by Rob Robbers and others. - -

While walking through a downtown gallery, Paula Lambert was intrigued by colorful artwork featuring a woman with her arms stretched out in front of a cosmic egg-shaped background.

She took out her phone to snap a few pictures of the acrylic painting created by Rob Robbers.

“It’s just beautiful,” Lambert gushed about the work titled HIRANYAGARBHA. “I was Googling what it means and it means golden womb. It’s the source of the creation of the whole universe. I thought the art was really cool because I didn’t know it was an egg.”

The creation inspired by Hindu philosophy is just one of many on display at the Inner Wisdom Emporium, which recently hosted its first artist’s reception and gallery grand opening. Its purpose is to show innovative work and different styles of work. Tanya Sue Todd, owner, said she was pleased with the turnout and noted that she is looking forward to future exhibits.

“My intention is to have a new exhibit of art with local and national artists at least monthly or bimonthly,” Todd said. “The art will be up all the time, so when the retail stores open, it will be available for people to look at or purchase.”

Todd is an artist and medical practitioner, with many goals for the Emporium. Along with art, it also offers meditation, yoga, and self-improvement classes. For music, there will be demonstrations of musical instruments not native to the region. Holistic products, remedy and artisanal teas and essential oils are also available.

“The purpose of the place is mind, body, spirit, art, and to merge all of those elements,” Todd stressed. “I believe this is something totally different for Clinton.”

Artist Peter Butler, of Clinton, said the gallery took a lot of initiative to put together and he thanked Todd for her work.

“I think she’s a wonderful spirit who brought together a lot of different creative people in the area and this is the result,” Butler said.

The exhibit will be available to the public through Friday, Jan 3, at 119 Vance St., Clinton. For more information about upcoming classes, visit www.innerwisdomemporium.com.

Art gallery, wellness center comes to Downtown Clinton

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

