Piedmont Gas advises of pipeline operations

As part of its ongoing commitment to provide safe and reliable service to customers, Piedmont Natural Gas will perform routine pipeline operations Monday, Dec. 16 through Friday, Dec. 20 in parts of Sampson County.

Work will include the use of mercaptan, an odorant that Piedmont adds to give natural gas the distinct smell of rotten eggs, making it easy to detect. According to officials, the odorant is not dangerous to the community or the environment.

“The process is performed in a highly controlled environment, but members of the community may smell the odorant as pipeline operations progress,” officials stated in a media advisory. “Safety is Piedmont’s No. 1 priority, so if a natural gas leak is suspected, please call Piedmont at 800-752-7504 and a technician will inspect the scene.”

The work will take place in the vicinity of Union Grove Church Road, Casper Road, Fayetteville Highway, Harnett Church Road, Horse Pasture Road, Belvoir School Road and Moore Street.

“Pipeline operations such as these are key to ensuring safe, reliable service and preserving Piedmont’s commitment to supporting the growth of its communities and meeting the increased demand for natural gas,” officials said.

Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, is an energy services company whose principal business is the distribution of natural gas to more than 1 million residential, commercial and industrial customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also supplies natural gas to power plants. Piedmont is routinely recognized by J.D. Power for excellent customer satisfaction, and has been named by Cogent Reports as one of the most trusted utility brands in the U.S.

Duke Energy, a Fortune 125 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

