James Sprunt is decking the halls

The Polar Express is the entry to the JSCC Bookstore. - JSCC President, Dr. Carraway, decorates his door with a snowman made of Styrofoam cups. - A Christmas Tree made from Green Paper adorns the door of the office of Human Resources. - The door of JSCC Foundation Office exclaims “In a World Full of Grinches, be a Cindy Lou Who.” - - The Office of Misfits belongs to the Office of June Davis, JSCC’s Executive Vice President - -

KENANSVILLE — As a way to brighten spirits for the holidays, James Sprunt Community College is holding its second official holiday office door contest. The idea was thought up as a way to boost morale among students, faculty and staff after the devastating hit that Duplin County took in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence last year. The contest was so successful that it was approved by President’s Council to be done again this year.

But it isn’t just about decorations, in fact it has become so much more.

This contest has also become a demonstration of James Sprunt’s quality enhancement plan to our students, known as Spartan Skills, which focuses on teamwork, communication, professionalism, and problem-solving.

Staff and faculty members from various departments have worked together, being resourceful, and sharing supplies they have purchased for decorating. The holiday doors have increased communication, brought the campus community together, and brought out a creative side in many.

The holiday doors contest has helped to ‘deck the halls’ at James Sprunt and put a little more Christmas Spirit in everyone’s heart. Studies say that this is the time of year when people are the most generous and exhibit the most kindness.

With the ‘Toys for Tots’ drive going on at James Sprunt, it has most likely helped to increase donations for that cause as well. The bins for the toys are almost overflowing from the generosity demonstrated by that of our campus community.

Students will vote on their favorite door. The winner of the contest will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

