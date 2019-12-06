LEGO Party at Small House

LEGO displays will be avaialble at the Victor R. Small House for the LEGO Christmas Party. - Many LEGO train designs will be shown at the Victor R. Small House for the holiday season. -

In the spirit of Christmas, the Sampson Arts Council is looking forward to having kids use their imaginations to build a holiday village and trains from little colorful blocks.

The Sampson Arts Council is hosting its LEGO Christmas Party from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Victor R. Small House, 709 College St., Clinton. It’s free for all ages and will include games and refreshments.

Kara Donatelli, executive director of the Sampson Arts Council, is looking forward to the event. The first LEGO event for the organization was held in spring 2016 with the help of Richard Bryan and North Carolina LEGO Users Group (NCLUG), a group of enthusiasts who meet to discuss, trade and show creations related to LEGO. Donatelli said it was very popular showing. At the time, Bryan made a suggestion to have a Christmas train and village.

Bryan, of Clinton, started making creations about 20 years ago. NCLUG’s biggest exhibition is the LEGOPalooza, which takes place at the Morehead Planetarium in Chapel Hill each year. Donatelli thanked the Bryan and NCLUG members for setting up the display for all ages.

“We are looking forward to seeing the creative, imaginative, original designs from (participants ages 5 to 16) and what the come up with,” Donatelli stated. “There is no fee to enter, just build your masterpiece at home and deliver it to the Victor R. Small House.”

Before the Dec. 14 show, youths will have an opportunity to have their LEGO a part of the show for a contest. The contest is open for age groups 5 to 8; 9 to 12; and 13 to 16. Entries will be accepted from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Small House. Awards will be presented during the show for original creations using LEGO, DUPLO, Mega Blocks, or other LEGO compatible plastic bricks. Judges will select first and second places for each age category. One overall Best in Show and One People’s Choice ribbon will also be awarded. Each winner will receive a prize ribbon and LEGO Store gift card.

“We like to promote for people to use their creativity and come up with their own ideas,” Bryan said. “LEGOS build so many great skills and it allows kids to use their imaginations. I think this will be a really neat thing for the community.”

The Train and Holiday Village Display will be available for the public from from Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 20, at the small house. Gallery hours are 10 a.m to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments may also be made.

For more information about the show, contest rules or to make an appointment to see the display, visit www.sampsonarts.net or call 910-596-2533.

Arts Council hosting contest, holiday event