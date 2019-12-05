United Way’s ‘Dine Out’ on Friday

United Way of Sampson County aims to make the community thrive by using the money donated to the organization and investing it in programs throughout the county.

This year, United Way has set the same financial goal as last year, hoping to raise $175,000 to help support Sampson.

One way the organization hopes to achieve this goal is through their annual “Dine Out” event set for Friday, Dec. 6.

The organization is partnering up with seven different local restaurants (eight locations in all). These restaurants can choose to donate part of their earnings on Friday to United Way or make a contribution of their own.

Nancy Carr, executive director for the United Way, is pleased to work with the businesses for this event; Carr is grateful for their participation, knowing they are helping their community become stronger.

The seven restaurants include: Alfredo’s Ristorante Italiano, Ribeyes Steakhouse of Clinton, Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q of Warsaw and Newton Grove, Mi Finca Mexican Restaurant, Southern Style BBQ & Chicken, Inc., Railroad Steakhouse in downtown Roseboro and Wa Chang China Buffet in Clinton.

“It was an event that we thought would be good to involve the community in,” Carr stated.

Several different counties were doing similar events such as the Dine Out event and Carr believed it would be good to bring to Sampson.

Last year, United Way was able to raise 95 percent of their $175,000 goal. So far they have reached 80 percent of the same goal for this year.

United Way was established in Sampson in 1991 and it is an organization that raises funds in the county that go toward aiding local programs.

“I think it helps strengthen our community,” Carr added. “We have several programs that United Way is the sole provider for, so without funds, these programs wouldn’t be able to exist.”

United Way’s primary focus is on education and health. They partner with the following 11 groups, helping the community any way they can.

Contributions help the Boy Scouts of America; Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program; Clinton Area Foundation for Education (CAFE); The Girl Scouts of America; Sampson County Child Advocacy Center; Sampson County 4-H; Sampson County Health & Wellness Education Program; Sampson County Firefighters Association; Sampson County Friends of Education; Special Olympics in Sampson County; and the Wheelchair Ramp Program.

The Dine Out event is an all-day event that usually raises around $1,000. This year, Carr hopes the event will raise up to $1,500.

“We’re an important part of the community,” Carr said of United Way. “We touch one-third of the residents that live in the county.”

United Way has raised $3.8 million since their inception in Sampson in 1991.

“It’s all because people have been pretty generous,” Carr concluded. “People give what they can and every little bit adds up.”

Proceeds aid community efforts

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

