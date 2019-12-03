Lighting the ‘Tree of Love’

The Tree of Love project honored the memory of Micki McPhail. - Curtis Barwick, SRMC Board of Trustees chairman, reminisces about Micki McPhail’s memory. - Micki McPhail’s family came out to event, including granddaughter, Barrett Royal Barton and her husband, Stephen Barton; husband, Dr. John McPhail; her son, John Larkin Spell;her daughter, Kim Royal and husband, Charles of Raleigh. - Jerry Heinzman, Chief Financial Officer, speaks at the Tree of Love event. - - Dr. John McPhail, husband to Micki McPhail, stated that you should never pass up the opportunity to tell someone that you love them. - - A small Tree of Love sat on a table at the ceremony, which was moved inside due to inclement weather. - - Many gathered Sunday at the reception for the Tree of Love ceremony, where Micki McPhail was honored. - - Mayor Lew Starling discusses how Micki McPhail was like a tree in the way that she was strong, even in the face of adversity. - - Michael Mozingo performs one of several songs at Sunday’s Tree of Love event. - - Micki McPhail’s granddaughter Barrett Barton talks about her grandmother. - - McPhail - -

December marks the season of giving and The Tree of Love ceremony was held Sunday on the Sampson Regional Medical Center campus to do just that, as donations were made in the honor and memory of someone special at the start as pat of a campaign that benefits the hospital.

The project is a year-round endeavor that collects donations to help support various hospital projects. This year, the donations will help upgrade equipment for infant care in the Women’s Center at Sampson Regional Medical Center, according to Jerry Heinzman, Chief Financial Officer.

The Tree of Love is always illuminated on the first Sunday of December and the lights remain bright throughout the entire month, in honor or in remembrance of someone special. Micki Gallagher McPhail, wife of Dr. John McPhail, was the honoree for this year’s Tree of Love.

John McPhail spoke at the ceremony in honor of his wife.

“We are recognizing the power of love and honoring a wonderful person who made our world a better place because she was here,” McPhail stated. “I thank the hospital and foundation board for this tree. Her family and I are so proud.”

McPhail passed away earlier this year. She was a member of the SRMC Foundation Board, and she was part of the Sampson County Medical Society Alliance, which began the Tree of Love Project in 1989.

“If you knew Micki, you knew that she worked quietly and never sought recognition,” McPhail continued. “Actually, she was uncomfortable in the spotlight.”

McPhail’s family came out in support of the ceremony and in honor of her. Family members included her husband, John McPhail; her son, John Larkin Spell; her daughter, Kim Royal and husband, Charles of Raleigh; her granddaughter, Barrett Royal Barton and her husband, Stephen Barton of Holly Springs.

“If you worked with Micki, you quickly found out that she had three qualities that were so simple and so rare, which made her a treasure to be on your team,” her husband stated.

If Micki said that she was going to do something, then she made sure to do it, friends and family said. She always did her very best, no matter how difficult things got or how dire the situation. Lastly, Micki always did the right thing.

“Micki was most passionate about the Tree of Love project,” McPhail added.

She was also involved in several other community activities that would sometimes require soliciting for financial support, an aspect she did not enjoy. McPhail explained that his wife would come home and worry about having to ask someone for money. McPhail joked that he worried about the same thing.

“It was hard to say ‘no’ to this gentle, beautiful, persistent woman,” McPhail commented.

McPhail recalled that when his wife first began working on the Tree of Love Project, he believed the name was a little sappy and that it should be called the Tree of Giving. He quickly learned, as he worked with her, that the name was perfect. He learned that it was OK to talk about love and to express it.

“This tree is a symbol of the love that we have for each other, for our community and the institution that we take care of,” the doctor stated. “I also learned that you should never pass up the opportunity to tell someone that you love them.”

Barrett Barton, Micki’s granddaughter, spoke at the ceremony as well.

“As I look around, I can see my grandmother influenced so many lives,” Barton remarked, noting that her grandmother impacted her life as well. “If you know Micki well, you know that she always followed her heart and did her best to make the world a better place.”

Barton spoke about her grandmother’s characteristics. She noted that Micki did not like to be called grandma and her grandchildren called her “Mick.” Barton explained that Micki was loving, attentive, devoted and supportive.

Micki taught her granddaughter compassion. Micki also taught Barton that “the simplest gestures can give someone hope when they need it most.”

Clinton Mayor Lew Starling, a close friend of Micki, discussed how Micki was like a tree in the way that she was strong, even in the face of adversity.

“What a fitting tribute, that we celebrate this year’s Tree of Love for Micki,” Starling stated. “In fact, Micki was, in many ways, symbolic of a tree of love.”

Starling never heard Micki say “woe is me” during her sickness, the mayor recalled. Micki was always hopeful and optimistic through everything, he said.

He mentioned Micki’s love of her family and friends.

According to Starling, if a person was friends with Micki, they didn’t need any other friends. Similiarly, she loved Sampson Regional Medical Center, her community, her town and her church. Micki would always reach out to Starling and express her desire to help her community. Her love for life was immense.

“Oh, did she love life to the fullest and that’s what makes her death so sad,” Starling stated. “She loved life.”

Michael Mozingo led the crowd in singing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” in honor of Micki’s love for her church.

The Tree of Love continuously accepts donations. The Prestage family helped with donations for this year’s Tree of Love by donating the proceeds of their cookbook entitled “Cooking with the Prestage Team.”

Find more information about the Tree of Love at sampsonrmc.org/giving/foundation/tree-of-love.

The Tree of Love project honored the memory of Micki McPhail. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Ceremony-1.jpg The Tree of Love project honored the memory of Micki McPhail. Curtis Barwick, SRMC Board of Trustees chairman, reminisces about Micki McPhail’s memory. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Curtis-Barwick-1.jpg Curtis Barwick, SRMC Board of Trustees chairman, reminisces about Micki McPhail’s memory. Micki McPhail’s family came out to event, including granddaughter, Barrett Royal Barton and her husband, Stephen Barton; husband, Dr. John McPhail; her son, John Larkin Spell;her daughter, Kim Royal and husband, Charles of Raleigh. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Family-1.jpg Micki McPhail’s family came out to event, including granddaughter, Barrett Royal Barton and her husband, Stephen Barton; husband, Dr. John McPhail; her son, John Larkin Spell;her daughter, Kim Royal and husband, Charles of Raleigh. Jerry Heinzman, Chief Financial Officer, speaks at the Tree of Love event. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Jerry-Heinzman-1.jpg Jerry Heinzman, Chief Financial Officer, speaks at the Tree of Love event. Dr. John McPhail, husband to Micki McPhail, stated that you should never pass up the opportunity to tell someone that you love them. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_John-McPhail-1.jpg Dr. John McPhail, husband to Micki McPhail, stated that you should never pass up the opportunity to tell someone that you love them. A small Tree of Love sat on a table at the ceremony, which was moved inside due to inclement weather. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Tree-of-Love-1.jpg A small Tree of Love sat on a table at the ceremony, which was moved inside due to inclement weather. Many gathered Sunday at the reception for the Tree of Love ceremony, where Micki McPhail was honored. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Tree-1.jpg Many gathered Sunday at the reception for the Tree of Love ceremony, where Micki McPhail was honored. Mayor Lew Starling discusses how Micki McPhail was like a tree in the way that she was strong, even in the face of adversity. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Lew-Starling-1.jpg Mayor Lew Starling discusses how Micki McPhail was like a tree in the way that she was strong, even in the face of adversity. Michael Mozingo performs one of several songs at Sunday’s Tree of Love event. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Michael-Mozingo-1.jpg Michael Mozingo performs one of several songs at Sunday’s Tree of Love event. Micki McPhail’s granddaughter Barrett Barton talks about her grandmother. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Barrett-Barton-1.jpg Micki McPhail’s granddaughter Barrett Barton talks about her grandmother. McPhail https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Micki-1.jpg McPhail

McPhail honored; donations to benefit hospital

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588