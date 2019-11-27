Board urges release of $3.8M in seized funds

Finance Officer Stephen Britt reads a resolution in regards to school funding. - Schmidlin -

Board members from Sampson County Schools are throwing their support behind a resolution to receive funds owed from fines and forfeitures.

During a Monday meeting at Hobbton Middle School, Finance Officer Stephen Britt presented the request for North Carolina lawmakers to approve a multiyear plan to pay $729.7 million to public schools for technology. According to the resolution, the money should have gone to districts through a judgment, but were diverted for other purposes — making it a violation of the North Carolina Constitution.

“Sampson County Schools portion of those funds would be approximately $3.8 million,” Britt said based on calculations. “The question before the board tonight is to formally adopt the resolution as recommended by the North Carolina School Board Association, requesting the state to take to remit the funds owed to public schools.”

The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that public schools are entitled to proceeds from specific civil penalties collected by various state agencies. It was reported that agencies withheld the funding from 1996 though June 2004. This led to a 2008 court order, which list amount owed by each agency.

The listed agencies with amounts owed were Department of Revenue, $583,340,162; Department of Transportation, $104,071,323; the campuses of the University of North Carolina, $42,368,982; the Department of Commerce, $10,404; the Employment Security Commission, $18,017,467; state owned psychiatric institutions in the Department of Health and Human Services, $53,955; and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources )now the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality), $20,781.

In March, a consent order was entered to extend the unpaid 2008 judgment to prevent it from expiring.

“… The plaintiffs have tried to work with state leaders for almost fifteen years to find an amicable resolution to this matter; and the plaintiffs continue to seek a win/win outcome and remain willing and ready to work on a mutually beneficial resolution,” stated board members in the resolution.

Since 2008, public schools have received only $18.1 million, which is only 2.5 percent of the total amount owed. As of today, close to $730 million is still owed for technology needs.

According to the resolution, public schools units are in dire need of additional money for technology. It also states the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction reported that only 38 percent of 155 school district achieved a four-year replacement goal for student devices such as laptops and iPads. More than 30 percent of school districts in 2018-19 reported having no resources budgeted for replacement devices.

“Investing in current technology is necessary to achieve a 21st century education that utilizes innovative, collaborative, and learner centered experiences …,” a portion of the resolution states.

The resolution was unanimously approved by the Sampson Board of Education during the recent meeting.

“The Sampson County Board of Education believes we are entitled to our portion of the proceeds from civil penalties consistent with the ruling from the N.C. Supreme Court that Article IX Section 7 of the N.C. Constitution,” stated Chairperson Kim Schmidlin. “The payment of these funds would allow our school system to purchase much needed technology in the form of new devices and replacement of outdated computer equipment.”

Schmidlin

Officials: Sampson schools owed $3.8M

