NCHP beefs up patrols

The North Carolina Highway Patrol will be on the roadways this holiday season seeking to stop dangerous driving before potentially life-changing collisions take place, and Sampson troopers will be patrolling the major thoroughfares in an effort to cut down on those wrecks.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), over 49 million people will travel by automobile across the nation. In anticipation of the increased number of vehicles that will travel in North Carolina, troopers will be out in full force with the goal of reporting zero fatalities.

That is the aim in Sampson, as with other counties.

“This holiday season, our goal is no fatalities,” said First Sgt. Bryan Smith of the Sampson County branch of the N.C. Highway Patrol. “That’s our aim because we’re going to have a lot of cars on the roadways.”

The NCHP will once again participate in the Care Across America I-40 Challenge, a joint campaign among eight states along the I-40 corridor. The campaign will take place on the busiest travel days of the holiday, kicking off this Wednesday, Nov. 27, and concluding Sunday, Dec. 1.

“We’ll have somebody every 20 miles along I-40,” Smith said, noting multiple patrol vehicles will stay in stretch of the interstate in Sampson, especially at the beginning and end of that period, expected to be the busiest. “The goal is to keep two cars, if at all possible, in that stretch on Wednesday and Sunday. Those will be the heaviest travel days, when they are getting off from work and then when they are coming back home.”

Along with I-40, Smith said troopers will also be patrolling other major roads extending through Sampson, including N.C. 24, U.S. 421 and U.S. 701.

“This holiday season is a special time for many across our state,” said Col. Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “We as an agency will work tirelessly to keep this a joyous time for families and not one marred by the loss of a loved one from a traffic collision. Members of law enforcement from across the state, in every county, city, town, village and community will be working to identify unbuckled, drivers, passengers and the most vulnerable members of our state — our children.”

Throughout the week, troopers will patrol I-40 with the ultimate goal of ensuring safe travel. Motorists can assist with safe travel by following a few simple tips:

• Don’t drive distracted: Place cell phones on Do Not Disturb mode and keep both hands on the wheel at all times.

• Always wear a seat belt: No matter the time of day or your seating position, a seat belt should be put on before starting your travel.

• Never drive while impaired: Use one of the many safe alternatives to driving after consuming, plan ahead to ensure a safe end to the evening.

• Maintain a safe speed and reduce speeds during inclement weather. Remember the speed limit is set for ideal driving conditions.

Smith echoed that message, saying he would rather motorists get to and from their destination safely by all means.

“Buckle up, don’t drink and drive and pay attention,” said Smith.

The first sergeant pointed out that there have been 14 deaths in 12 fatal collisions on Sampson roadways in 2019 as of now, compared to 15 deaths in 14 deadly collisions as of this point last year. There were ultimately two additional deadly collisions in Sampson through the end of 2018. Smith said he doesn’t want to see that fatal figure rise to close out 2019.

Of the 12 deadly incidents, half of them involved vehicles crossing the center line.

“That’s from some type of inattention,” said Smith, who urged drivers to keep their eyes on the road at all times. “Stay in your lane.”

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, 1,442 people died as a result of traffic accidents in 2018, which is a 3.3 percent increase from the previous year. During last year’s Thanksgiving holiday season, there were 2,957 traffic accidents in North Carolina resulting in 1,155 injuries and 20 deaths.

Also this week, a statewide “Click it or Ticket” campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of being unbelted in a vehicle got underway. Governor Roy Cooper and a host of elected officials from across the state kicked off the initiative.

The data reveals that most drivers buckle up, but more work needs to be done so that no lives are lost in this manner.

“Many crashes are preventable, and many of lives claimed could be saved with a two-second action that can save the driver, passengers or individuals in other vehicles,” said Cooper.

McNeill said enforcement is critical, but personal responsibility is even more important.

According to figures provided by state agencies, North Carolina’s current seat belt rate is 88.4 percent, down 2.9 percent from 2018. Additionally, unbelted occupants are nearly two times as likely to die in a collision than those wearing their seat belts. When crashes happen, 52 percent of unbelted backseat riders are killed.

It is especially vital to buckle up, authorities said, considering that the number of vehicles traveling during the holiday season grows exponentially. Unbuckled occupants can become “human torpedoes” in worst-case scenarios, putting their own lives and others’ at risk.

“Millions of people will be driving on our roads and highways in North Carolina during Thanksgiving. It’s one of the busiest times of the year,” said N.C. Insurance Commissioner and Safe Kids N.C. Chairman Mike Causey.

Causey offered the following safety tips to keep family, notably young children, safe during the holidays:

• Check your car seat before holiday travel: 73 percent of car seats are not used or installed correctly. If you have questions or concerns, certified child passenger safety technicians are able to help install or ensure the seat is correctly installed.

• Use booster seats: Kids who have outgrown a forward-facing harness seat are not ready for a seat belt or the front seat. They are safest in a booster seat that enables the adult seat belt to fit properly. Even when children have graduated from booster seats, they should remain in the back seat until they reach the age of 13.

Those wishing to can check traffic conditions throughout North Carolina being starting your travel at DriveNC.Gov. Motorists can assist the NCHP by contacting *HP (47) if they observe dangerous driving.

Troopers out in force for Thanksgiving week

