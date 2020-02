Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club President Ken Benton shows off the $2,000 grant check the club received to assist the Sampson County Child Advocacy Center. Rotarians helped the CAC move into a new facility and helped to paint and remodel it so that it could be prepared to help children.

