Latino town hall coming to Sunset

The Juntos Club and the Clinton Police Department are continuing to work together to make connections between the community and local organizations.

The 7th Annual Latino Town Hall Meeting / Familias Unidas is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Sunset Avenue School, 505 Sunset Ave., Clinton. The free town hall meeting provides information and resources, such as education and emergency services. For six years, the event was held at Clinton High School, but a new venue was selected to add a soccer tournament, which becomes more popular each year. An open forum will also be held with the Clinton Police officers.

Juntos, which means “together” in Spanish, works with community groups to provide students with support and resources for college opportunities. The organization is associated through a partnership with the 4-H Club and North Carolina Cooperative Extension.

Katherine Rivera, English as a Second Language liaison for Clinton City Schools, is looking forward to the two-part event, featuring a soccer tournament added for the first time.

“We wanted to make sure we could have both events on the same campus,” Rivera said about providing a central location in Clinton.

The indoor soccer tournament is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. with 10 teams competing from Sampson County and nearby counties. Admission is $7 and visitors will receive a bracelet and punch card for the fair. After visiting 15 different tables, they will receive $2 back. Rivera said organizers want to make sure visitors are taking advantage of the resources available.

“If they just want to go to the fair, then it’s absolutely free,” Rivera said. “There’s no charge, but we know that a lot of our kids go to the soccer tournament, so we wanted to make sure they want to the fair to get the resources as well.”

Proceeds from the soccer tournament are going towards the North Carolina Society of Hispanic Professionals and the Juntos Scholarship Fund.

The free town hall meeting is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring a resource and college fair for visitors in the cafeteria. About 30 organizations will be represented. Some of them include Eastpointe, the Sampson County Health Department, Clinton Fire Department, Sampson County Parks & Recreation, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, and North Carolina State University (NCSU), Wake Technical Community College, Sampson Community College, and James Sprunt Community College.

Representatives from the the Goodnight Scholars Program of NCSU are also scheduled to attend. The purpose is to prepares Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to become leaders at the university. During the fair, they will conduct STEM activities for visitors.

Food will also be avaialble for purchase Soul Fresh Spring Rolls from Durham and Southern Smoke BBQ from Garland.

“As you can see, we will have a variety of different organizations that will be participating at this event,” Rivera said. “We have quite a few two-year colleges and four-year universities, so we want to make sure the students come out. We also want to make sure parents come out becuase we have those resources for parents as well.”

The Clinton High School, Sampson Middle School Juntos Club receive recognition during a Four-H banquet.

