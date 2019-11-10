Clinton Med’s elite designation

Angie Herring, CT Technologist, and Matt Robinson, practice administrator for the Clinton Medical Clinic, stand next to equipment used to find small tumors. -

As lung cancer continues to be the leading cancer killer in the United States, the Clinton Medical Clinic is working to save lives through technology.

One major way the clinic is fighting is through its computed tomography (CT) services. The American College of Radiology (ACR) recently provided certification for the Clinic’s CT department, making it an ACR Lung Cancer Screening Center destination. It recognizes facilities that have committed to safe practices and effective diagnostic care for people at the highest risk for lung cancer.

Matt Robinson, practice administrator for the Clinton Medical Clinic, said it’s a good resource to help patients identify problems early.

“That’s the biggest thing,” Robinson said. “It’s part of preventative maintenance schedule we file though the U.S. Preventive Task Force. It also connects to a national registry that any provider can see. It streamlines the information.”

A CT scan is a non-invasive procedure involving 3-D images taken from 2D X-Ray images, which are digitally transmitted to a consulting radiologist. This allows professionals to view detailed images of soft tissues, organs and bones. Angie Herring, CT technologist, treated hundreds of patients so to help patients find problems early.

“The main thing that it does is catch the lung cancers when they’re very small,” Herring said. “Usually when they’re big enough to catch symptoms it’s too late, they’re like a stage 3 or 4. The purpose of this is to catch them early.”

Radiation doses are about 70 to 90 percent less than what a normal scan would be, along with a quick procedure.

“It takes all of five minutes,” Herring said. “You’re in and out, there’s no drinking anything or IVs. You hold your breath two times and you’re out the door.”

To earn the distinction, facilities must be accredited by ACR in computed tomography in the chest module and complete a rigorous assessment of its lung caner screening protocol and infrastructure. Procedures are also required for follow-up patient care, such as counseling and program to encourage people to stop smoking. ACR was created in 1924 and devotes resources to making imaging and radiation therapy safe, effective and accessible to those who need it. More than 36,000 are involved in the organization. Some of the members are radiologists, oncologists, medical physicists, and nuclear medicine physicians.

For leaders at the Clinton Medical Clinton, it an elite honor to be an ACR-Designated Lung Cancer Screening Center.

“We’re the only one in 40 miles that have that designation,” Herring said about the accreditation for detection. “We’re proud to have it.”

Lung Cancer screening through low-dose tomography includes scans and follow-up care reduces lung caner deaths. In 2013, the United States Preventive Services Task Force recommends screening adults 55 to 80 years old who have spent decades of smoking cigarettes and currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years.

“It’s really good because we have so many smokers here in the county,” Herring said. “I’ve done many who said they’ve quit too. So it’s always good to hear people say I quit 10 years ago or five years ago, but they still need to be screened.”

According to health officials, lung caner takes more lives than breast, cancer and prostate cancer combined. He’s encouraging people to contact their doctor if they quality for a lung cancer screening. Additional information is available online at www.savedbythescan.com

“It’s a critical part to every preventive schedule for adults,” Robinson said about early detection. “Just like the colonoscopy and mammogram, it’s right up there with all of those.”

Angie Herring, CT Technologist, and Matt Robinson, practice administrator for the Clinton Medical Clinic, stand next to equipment used to find small tumors.

By Chase Jordan

