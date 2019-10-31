County honors teacher Tyler

Bridgett W. Tyler was recently honored as the 2019-2020 Exceptional Children Teacher of Excellence for Sampson County Schools. - Dr. Alicia Brophy-Dick, director of the district’s Exceptional Children’s program, right, presents an award to Bridgett Tyler. -

Bridgett W. Tyler was recently honored by Sampson County Schools for her work with exceptional children and believing that “anything is possible.”

During a recent meeting for the Board of Education, the educator from Hargrove Elementary School received the 2019-2020 Exceptional Children Teacher of Excellence award. It was presented by Dr. Alicia Brophy-Dick, director of the district’s Exceptional Children’s program.

“She goes above and beyond for her students,” Brophy-Dick said while reading comments about her. “She goes sets high expectations for her students and she’s creative in her teaching strategies to help them succeed.

“She pushes her students to achieve more than what seems possible at times,” Brophy-Dick added. “She does an excellent job of addressing multiple learning levels in her class and is still able to achieve progress with every students.”

Principal Edward Holmes said Tyler was a team player and asset to the school and the community. He also said she’s a teacher who cares for her students and their well-being. Other specialist who worked with Tyler said she develops strong working relationships and is passionate about teaching.

“She tries many strategies to reach each and every child in the classroom to make them successful and in addition to that, she works with her team and she works to support other teachers.”

Tyler said she was honored to receive the district’s award for 2019.

“I was nominated by my colleagues which makes it even more special,” she said. It is a pleasure to work with such a great group of people. I love my job.”

At Hargrove Elementary teaches in a self-contained classroom. She began teaching at the school in Faison since 2012. She earned a degree in recreational therapy from the University of Mount Olive, before working as a therapist for six years. Her journey later continued at Hargrove.

“I love to watch my children grow each and every day,” Tyler said. “I have two great assistants who also work beside me to achieve whatever goals I have for our children. They are always willing to help in whatever capacity.”

As an educator, Tyler truly believes every child has the ability to learn.

“It is my mission to teach, guide, provide opportunities, and hold high expectations for each of them,” Tyler said. “I don’t believe in ‘I can’t’ but ‘how can I?’

“I have had the opportunity during my teaching career to witness children achieving goals some did not think was possible,” she said. “I love trying to figure out how to help a child be the best version of themselves in all areas.”

