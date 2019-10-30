Sampson getting spooky

File Photo|Sampson Independent Clinton Police officers hand out glow necklaces to a child dressed as Batman. (File Photo|Sampson Independent) - File Photo|Sampson Independent Savannah Grace, center, enjoys trick-or-treating with her mother, Allison Bailey, during a past Halloween on the Square event in downtown Clinton -

GARLAND — Town leaders throughout Sampson County are continuing to provide youths a safer way to fill bags with sweet treats on Halloween night.

The Town of Garland’s Annual ‘Trunk or Treat ’ is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Rotary Park, Garland. Along with candy, the event will feature activities for children at different trunk stations.

Prizes will be awarded with a costume contest for children. The divisions include are ages 0 to 3; 4 to 7; 8 to 12. Officials are encouraging trunk sponsors to decorate trunks or truck tailgates with a theme associated with Halloween. Prizes will be awarded for best station with trunk-or-treaters.

Volunteers are asking anyone looking to sponsor a trunk station to pre-register by Wednesday, Oct. 30, to ensure the safety of participants. Onsite registration will not be accepted. For more information, contact Veronica Thomas at 910-916-5593.

Halloween on the Square

The Clinton Main Street Program and the Clinton Recreation Program is preparing for the annual “Halloween on The Square” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, downtown Clinton.

Some of the fun will include trunk-or-treating, a costume contest, ghost hunting and live music.

Sponsors for trunk-or-treat spots are welcome to participate by distributing candy, information about their organization with decorated trunks or vehicle areas.

For more information, contact Betty Holland at 910-299-4904 or visit www.downtownclinton.com/halloween-on-the-square/ for registration forms.

Protecting Pedestrians

The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Programs’ (NCGHSP) latest anti-drunk driving initiative began Monday with a focus not just on roadway traffic, but on foot traffic as well.

The latest report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicates that more pedestrians and bicyclists have been killed over the last year than any previous year since 1990. The Director of the NCGHSP says it’s a numbers game.

“In every county, city and town there are a host of collision point opportunities due to population clusters where vehicles and pedestrians are coming in contact with each other, and Halloween increases those chances because so many people are out and about on one day,” said GHSP Director Mark Ezzell.

The ‘Booze It & Lose It’ Halloween campaign partners with state and local law enforcement to target impaired drivers through enforcement and education.

“In addition to agencies running sobriety checkpoints in all 100 counties from Oct. 28 through Nov. 3, we are asking our partners in law enforcement, education and urban and rural community planners, to help raise awareness this Halloween of how to be a safer driver, bicyclist, and pedestrian,” Ezzell concluded.

Clinton Police officers hand out glow necklaces to a child dressed as Batman. (File Photo|Sampson Independent) https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Halloween_20.jpg Clinton Police officers hand out glow necklaces to a child dressed as Batman. (File Photo|Sampson Independent) File Photo|Sampson Independent Savannah Grace, center, enjoys trick-or-treating with her mother, Allison Bailey, during a past Halloween on the Square event in downtown Clinton https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Halloween_1.jpg Savannah Grace, center, enjoys trick-or-treating with her mother, Allison Bailey, during a past Halloween on the Square event in downtown Clinton File Photo|Sampson Independent

Trunk or Treat, Halloween on Square events set