Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Oct. 25 — Mark Roy Wrzesniewski, 35, of 368 Browns Church Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Nov. 19.
• Oct. 25 — Ashley Marie Deetz, 33, of 54 Ponderosa Lane, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering and larceny. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Nov. 18.
• Oct. 25 — Teresa Michelle Rattley, 47, of 149 Seven Eagles Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats and harassing phone call. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 25.
• Oct. 26 — David Edward Bryant, 48, of 199 Oates Road, Roseboro, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Nov. 14.
• Oct. 26 — Sue Wilson Jackson, of 496 Faircloth Road, Roseboro, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Nov. 25.
• Oct. 27 — Maria Darden Hicks, 37, of 12382 Boykin Bridge Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of stolen property, larceny and shoplifting. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Nov. 14.
