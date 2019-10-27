‘Safe Days’ to help domestic violence victims

Gonzalez - Twitter North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signs an executive directive to help domestic violence victims. - File Photo | Sampson Independent Gov. Roy Cooper meets with hurricane victims in the Ivanhoe area. He recently signed an executive directive to help state employees in domestic violence situations. -

Throughout the year, U Care Director Pam Gonzalez helps victims of domestic violence with shelter, safety and court — but dealing with their jobs can be an obstacle.

“It’s something we see all the time,” Gonzalez said. “They’ll start to come in and do the paperwork to start the process, but when we explain to them that we’re going to go to court, they’ll stop and say ‘I can’t miss work because I’ll be out of work and I’ll have to pay my insurance.’

“They’ll document the incident, but they won’t press charges,” she said. “That’s a major deterrent because they got to work. A lot of times these women working have children and they have to make sure that they can pay for their child care or whatever their kids need.”

It’s a problem not only in Sampson County, but throughout the state. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive directive Wednesday to allow eligible state employees to use earned leave for “safe days” — paid leave for necessary absences from work due to domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking.

“Domestic violence survivors should have the flexibility they need to recover and protect the safety of their families,” Cooper states in a news release. “Today’s Executive Directive is an important signal to state employees affected by domestic violence that we are here to support them as they rebuild their lives.”

Gonzalez said it was a good step to take, especially during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“I think it’s fantastic,” Gonzalez said. “It feels like our state is catching up with a lot of the other progressive states and taking a stand against domestic violence. One of the primary reasons people go back is because they can’t miss a lot of work.”

“Safe Days” allows people working of state departments, agencies, boards and commissions under the governor’s oversight to have job security and seek help. This allows them to use sick or vacation leave to receive help from a social services provider, deal with legal matters, or find a safe location for health and safety.

Currently, eligible state employees in cabinet agencies can use sick leave to deal with the medical effects of domestic abuse, such as seeking psychological counseling or medical attention. However, they must use their earned vacation leave for the non-medical effects of domestic or sexual violence or stalking, such as to meet with a lawyer, attend court proceedings, or relocate and enroll children in a new school. Allowing employees use either type of earned leave ensures they have more flexibility to take necessary absences without jeopardizing their financial security.

Now, Gonzalez wants commercial businesses and other companies to have the policy to have more of a proactive approach. She expressed the difficulties some victims go through when they’re only allowed to miss so many days or being forced to pay their own health insurance for the pay period. She believes this penalizes victims.

“I know it’s a start, but what about the people who are working for the city or the county?” Gonzalez said. “We have a lot of teachers who are victims. When they come to get help, they can’t miss school if they don’t have any days built up.”

According to the 2019 Status of Women in North Carolina: Health and Wellness report, 35 percent of women in North Carolina have experienced at least one type of intimate partner or sexual violence. In 2018, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported 103 domestic violence-related homicides in North Carolina. To date, 47 domestic violence homicides have been committed in the state this year.

Gonzalez https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Gonzalez_2.jpg Gonzalez North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signs an executive directive to help domestic violence victims. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Gov.jpg North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signs an executive directive to help domestic violence victims. Twitter Gov. Roy Cooper meets with hurricane victims in the Ivanhoe area. He recently signed an executive directive to help state employees in domestic violence situations. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Gov_6.jpg Gov. Roy Cooper meets with hurricane victims in the Ivanhoe area. He recently signed an executive directive to help state employees in domestic violence situations. File Photo | Sampson Independent

Governor’s directive allows for paid leave

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.