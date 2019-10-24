Sampson ‘resiliency’ boosted

John Elliott, community relations director for Duke Energy, recently presented a $50,000 Storm Resiliency Grant to aid Sampson’s response capabilities for future weather events. Pictured, from left, are: Fire Marshal Jerry Cashwell, Emergency Management Director Ronald Bass, Board of Commissioners Chairman Clark Wooten and Elliott. -

When Duke Energy announced more than $1 million in grant funding to strengthen the communities it serves from the types of storms that have ravaged them in the past, Sampson County Emergency Management officials jumped at the opportunity.

Sampson, like many counties across the eastern part of the state, has been heavily and adversely impacted by hurricanes Matthew and Florence in recent years, and to a lesser extent, last month’s Dorian. Earlier this year, Duke Energy officials said the company would distribute more than $1.1 million in funding — Storm Resiliency Grants — to help North Carolina communities increase their response capabilities for future weather events with advance preparation and planning.

The grant application window was opened earlier this year, and the recipients were announced at the end of August. Sampson County was one of 65 organizations across the state to receive grants to prepare for future emergencies and storms.

Sampson personnel have spent countless hours since 2018’s Florence attempting to improve emergency operations planning. Just as important, county officials said, is having the storm preparedness equipment needed when disaster strikes.

John Elliott, community relations director for Duke Energy Carolinas’ East Region, was on hand at a recent Board of Commissioners meeting to formally present a $50,000 check to Sampson representatives, including Emergency Management Director Ronald Bass, Assistant Director and Fire Marshal Jerry Cashwell and Board Chairman Clark Wooten.

Cashwell applied for the Storm Resiliency Grant funding, which will be used in Sampson for two cargo trailers, portable carts, a pallet jack, traffic cones, portable radios and spare batteries, and safety/incident command vests that will facilitate the county’s disaster response activities.

Less than half of those who sought the grants were among those lucky enough to receive funding. Sixty-five grant recipients across the state were selected from more than 140 applications, with projects ranging from swift water rescue equipment and specialized radios to nonprofit training and Spanish language outreach.

In all, the storm resiliency grants, funded by the Duke Energy Foundation, support: specialized training for first responders for severe weather scenarios; organized planning initiatives for communities to prepare for extreme weather; equipment necessary for severe weather rescues to preserve human life; community storm preparedness training, materials, kits or shelters; emergency communication tools for severe weather scenarios; and improved outcomes for low-income communities experiencing extreme weather.

“The overwhelming response to this grant opportunity underscores the profound need of our communities – many still recovering from the devastation of last year’s storms,” said Stephen De May, North Carolina president, Duke Energy. “We want to help our communities become more resilient to the impacts of a major storm. And with the season’s first major hurricane forming in the Atlantic, we have a vivid reminder of the importance of advance planning.”

John Elliott, community relations director for Duke Energy, recently presented a $50,000 Storm Resiliency Grant to aid Sampson’s response capabilities for future weather events. Pictured, from left, are: Fire Marshal Jerry Cashwell, Emergency Management Director Ronald Bass, Board of Commissioners Chairman Clark Wooten and Elliott. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_EM-grant.jpg John Elliott, community relations director for Duke Energy, recently presented a $50,000 Storm Resiliency Grant to aid Sampson’s response capabilities for future weather events. Pictured, from left, are: Fire Marshal Jerry Cashwell, Emergency Management Director Ronald Bass, Board of Commissioners Chairman Clark Wooten and Elliott.

County gets $50K from Duke for storm prep

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.