TB testing concluded at WALE

KENANSVILLE-The staff of the Duplin County Health Department, North Carolina Division of Public Health and Duplin County Schools have been instrumental in their response to the recent Tuberculosis concern at Wallace Elementary. Tracey Simmons-Kornegay, Health Director for the Duplin County Health Department, stated this week that “The investigation has been completed within the school system and no problems were identified for the students and staff at WALE”.

“This has been a true collaborative effort with everyone involved and we are grateful for the diligent work and direction put in place to complete the testing process with accuracy while keeping the health and safety of our students and staff, top priority. We are thankful and very blessed with this outcome and we appreciate the amazing support of everyone involved including our DCS Student Support Staff, administrators, school nurses, parents, students and our entire community,”said Dr. Austin Obasohan, Superintendent for Duplin County Schools.

DCS receives positive outcome from testing process

From Duplin County Schools

For more information, please contact Christy Johnson at (910) 296-6621 or [email protected]

For more information, please contact Christy Johnson at (910) 296-6621 or [email protected]