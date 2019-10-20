District earns Farm-to-School honor

Eileen Coite, Director for Sampson County Cooperative Extension, spends time eating a healthy snack with students from Union Elementary School. -

Sampson County Schools was among 11 districts in North Carolina honored for the first-ever Farm-to-School of NC Awards.

The purpose was to recognize the achievements of expanding initiatives of mixing farming and education in school. During a recent event in Raleigh, the Farm to School Coalition of North Carolina hosted a show for 2019. Awards were earned in the categories of Outstanding, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Honorary for meeting several criteria levels.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, some of it included purchasing local food, using local foods in school meals and taste tests, working with local farmers, healthy initiatives, and hands-on gardening.

Sampson County Schools was one of three schools in the Honorary category for their contributions. The other honorary school systems were Beaufort and Orange county school systems.

April Jordan, director of school nutrition for Sampson Schools, said school systems have to complete an extensive application for the award. The district spent $300,000 a year on fresh fruits and vegetables for Students. From that amount, $140,000 is strictly North Carolina grown. A majority of the remaining $160,00 comes from surrounding states.

“Sampson County items we serve are sweet potatoes, collards, kale, strawberries, and broccoli,” Jordan said. “We are proud to serve our students fresh local produce and support our farmers.”

State Superintendent Mark Johnson congratulated the districts for their involvement.

“We are honored to be a part of recognizing local education agencies with the Farm to School of NC Awards that have gone above and beyond in promoting farm to school, working with local farmers, preparing and serving healthy meals featuring local ingredients, integrating agriculture, food and nutrition education into schools, and inspiring students with future career opportunities,” Johnson stated in a news release. “Farm-to-school initiatives provide educational opportunities for students related to agriculture, health and nutrition and connect schools, farms, and communities to improve student health and academic performance.”

Asheville City Schools and Durham Public School earned the top Outstanding and Gold awards. Silver was presented to Halifax County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools. Bronze awards went to Chapel Hill/Carrboro City Schools, Cumberland County, Edgecombe County, and Lenoir county schools.

The Farm to School Coalition of North Carolina is a group of stakeholders with a goal to expand farm-to-school initiatives throughout the state. It’s led by agencies such as the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, N.C. Cooperative Extension, Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project (ASAP), Carolina Farm Stewardship Association, FoodCorps North Carolina and the School Nutrition Association of North Carolina.

More than 200 leaders attended the summit featuring workshops, field trips and educational sessions. The sessions focused on increasing student access to local foods, expanding food literacy and improving the farm-to-school network. The summit and award program was made possible with grant funding from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation.

