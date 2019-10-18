Potential gas leak prompts evacuations

ROSEBORO — A potential gas leak led to the evacuation of a couple dozen homes, road closures and even the opening of a shelter in western Sampson County early Friday morning as county officials operated with an abundance of caution.

A Sampson County Sheriff’s deputy reported the potential natural gas leak to Sampson County 911 at about 4:45 a.m. Friday. The possible leak was reported in the vicinity of Dowdy Road and N.C. 24 near Roseboro. N.C. 24 was closed between Pleasant Union Road and Old Brick Mill Road as emergency officials evaluated and monitored the situation.

As a precaution, and while the potential leak was being evaluated, homes within a half-mile radius were evacuated, totaling approximately 25 homes. A shelter was opened to house evacuees at Charles E. Perry School.

Roseboro Fire Department responded, and Sampson County Emergency Management officials deployed their mobile command post to house incident command activities, which included deployment of the Regional Response Team 3 (HazMat team) from Fayetteville and State Emergency Management. Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. Department of Transportation personnel rerouted traffic.

Prior to 10 a.m. Friday, about five hours after the initial report, officials with Piedmont Natural Gas completed their assessment of the potential gas leak just outside of Roseboro.

“According to Piedmont representatives, the issue is now just an ongoing maintenance matter,” Assistant county manager Susan Holder stated at the conclusion of the incident, noting all roads had reopened.

She noted that four people were temporarily sheltered at Charles E. Perry School while local authorities ensured the area was safe. No threat was ultimately found.

Dozens of homes emptied; no threat found

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

