Fairgrounds see traffic increase

RALEIGH – This Thursday kicks off arguably the largest annual event in North Carolina and with it brings the one of the largest volumes of traffic to one location.

The North Carolina State Fair brought nearly one million people through its gates in 2018, and officials with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) are urging drivers to remain alert as increased traffic often translates into increased roadway incidents.

“The more people you have converging on one event, could mean more potential for pedestrian-vehicle collisions, drunk driving incidents, crashes that result in injuries and fatalities, unfortunately,” said GHSP Director Mark Ezzell.

Not only will the fair bring in large crowds of travelers from across the county, state and southeast to the State Fairgrounds over its 11 days but adding to the crowds and traffic are several concerts and sporting events over the same period of time nearby.

“Each traveler needs to know that there may be an impaired, unbelted, distracted or inexperienced driver traveling near them at some point and they must stay vigilant,” Ezzell continued.

GHSP staff will be on-hand at the State Fair sponsoring the Safety City exhibit: a virtual highway safety community that seeks to decrease roadway injuries and fatalities by educating attendees on safe driving behaviors.

Some of the ‘Safety City’ national, state and local agencies include:

Mothers Against Drunk Driving; Safe Kids NC; Watch for Me NC; BeRailSafe NC and NC Operation Lifesaver; Choices For Chase; Operation Lifesaver; DHHS Forensic Tests For Alcohol Branch; ​​ Alcohol Law Enforcement and Alcohol Beverage Control; Bike Safe NC; NC Moves and many more.

The exhibit is open during the duration of the fair, Oct. 17 through Oct. 27 and is located behind the Kerr Scott Building on the fairgrounds along Blue Ridge Road in Raleigh.

If you can’t make it to Safety City, GHSP officials pass on these simple safety tips that can save your life or the life of someone around you:

1 Buckle up. Wearing your seat-belt decreases your chances of dying in a crash by almost half.

2 Drive sober. Use a ride sharing app, take public transportation (bus and or train to and from the fair), call a friend; speak up if someone is under the influence and planning to get behind the wheel!

3 Slow Down. Pay Attention. Distracted driving and speeding claim lives every day and are preventable behaviors.

While traveling to and from the fair and other area events, show us that you are a safe driver. Snap a photo of yourself and your passengers safely secured and tag @NC_GHSP on Instagram, Twitter and @NCGHSP on Facebook. Use hashtags #SafetyCity and or #NCGHSP and we’ll “Like” your picture!

GHSP funds efforts to reduce traffic crashes in North Carolina and promotes highway safety awareness through a variety of grants and safe-driving initiatives like Click It or Ticket, Booze It & Lose It, BikeSafe NC, Watch For Me NC and Speed a Little. Lose a Lot.

Preparations underway at the #NCStateFair #SafetyCity exhibit. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_TrafficFairgrounds.jpg Preparations underway at the #NCStateFair #SafetyCity exhibit. Courtesy Photo