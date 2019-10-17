Resolution urges funds for buildings

Daryll Warren, vice chair of the Sampson County Board of Education, and board members Robert Burley and Tracy Dunn, review budget documents during a work session. -

With public concerns about aging district buildings, the Sampson County Board of Education is continuing to push for changes.

During a recent work session, Vice chair Daryll Warren presented a resolution for additional capital funding for infrastructure. Following a tour of Hobbton High School (HHS), the issue was discussed at a September meeting, with community members expressing their frustrations on seeing damaged pipes, ceilings, peeling paint and other outdated amenities. Hobbton High is also the only high school without a track.

“The Sampson County Board of Education acknowledges the importance of public education and its impact on our communities and citizens today and in the future,” Warren said, reading the resolution, “and whereas, the (board) believes that effective public schools are essential to prepare our students to be productive members of society, to develop an educated work force to fuel local economic growth, and to provide opportunities for the students of our community to reach their full potential.”

More than 8,000 students attend preschool, elementary, middle and high schools throughout the district. HHS is one of three schools built before 1960. The others are Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School and Hargrove Elementary School, built in 1949 and 1957, respectively. According to officials, funding for significant infrastructure needs is beyond the reach of the yearly capital outlay spending budget.

Board chair Kim Schmidlin maintained that Sampson County Schools has served everyone well, however the need for major investments in multiple school locations have made it necessary for the district to secure additional funding through bonds, grants, and other funding sources.

“The school tours were the first step, and the adoption of this resolution is the next step,” Schmidlin said. “Our board has a big task ahead in determining the priorities for funding and working with all available local, state, and federal funding sources to improve the quality of our schools for our students, teachers, and communities.”

A portion of the resolution states that the board supports assistance from local, state, and federal initiatives such as programs such as State Capital and Infrastructure Fund (SCIF), or a combination of a State Bond and SCIF proposal. Officials money will be available to increase available capital funding for public school construction.

For support, district officials will send a copy of the resolution to the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, N.C. House District 21 Rep. Raymond Smith Jr., Rep. William Brisson of N.C. House District 22, and Sen. Brent Jackson. During a September board meeting, Smith showed his support for seeking funding, even if it’s through the SCIF — described as the “pay-as-you-go plan” — or borrowing money through bonds.

Dr. Eric Bracy, superintendent of Sampson County Schools, said he applauds the board for adopting the resolution.

“Board members, parents and staff recognize the urgency of facilities that can meet the needs of our students of today and of the future,” Bracy said. “We need a broad support from the state and locally to fund facility improvements.”

The resolution is scheduled for final approval at the next meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Lakewood High School, 245 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg.

Hobbton High key among school concerns

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan @ 910-249-4617.

