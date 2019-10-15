Historic marker unveiled

The cemetery marker for the 50 or so unnamed African-Americans was revealed to the community during a Tuesday ceremony. - The marble-granite cemetery marker is dedicated to the historic unmarked African-American burial ground of 1857. - Pictured, from left, are: Tim Butler, Tim Howard, Jeremy Edgerton, Anthony Worley, Elaine Hunt and Lynn Blackburn. - Pictured, from left, are: City manager Tom Hart, Mayor Pro-Tem Marcus Becton, Councilman Neal Strickland, Councilwoman Jean Turlington and Councilman Darue Bryant. - - Flanking the historic unmarked African-American burial ground marker, from left, are: Anthony Worley, Timothy Butler, Jeremy Edgerton, Councilman Darue Bryant, Pastor Leonard Henry, Pastor Thaddeus Godwin, Billy Draughon and Mayor Pro-Tem Marcus Becton. - -

A piece of history was shared with the Clinton community as the Cemetery Advisory Board and the City Council unveiled the monument for the historic unmarked African-American burial ground of 1857.

“One reason that today is a great day in our neighborhood is because of the great deeds that we do. And this is a wonderful, wonderful great deed that has been bestowed in the city,” remarked Mayor Pro-Tem Rev. Marcus Becton, who said the recognition was a long time coming.

“During that time, many of the slaves weren’t viewed as humans,” Becton said. “Although their names have not been put on this marker, their presence is being made known.”

“This was an awesome occasion,” City Clerk Elaine Hunt expressed. Hunt did wish that more of the community had shown up to witness the unveiling.

Around 40 people made it made it to the ceremony to watch as the black cloth was removed from the marker.

Billy Draughon, the grounds supervisor, was the first to discover the burial ground’s existence. He was able to find old documents that suggested that the Old Clinton Cemetery dated back to 1857. After bringing this information to the Cemetery Advisory Board, Draughon was able to convince them to ask the City Council to place a cemetery marker to let people know the history.

The City Council voted in favor of placing a marker for the 50 or more African-American slaves who were buried in the Springvale Cemetery.

“I’m very excited,” Draughon commented as he stood near the unveiled marker. He has been with the cemetery since 1990.

“I think it’s a great thing,” said Public Works director Chris Medlin. “It was good to see people come out and support this.”

“He was behind it 100 percent,” Draughon said in reference to Medlin.

The City of Clinton Cemetery Advisory Board members are Kennth Buffkin, Vernon Clifton, Bill Draughon, Tim Butler, Jeremy Edgerton, Stephen Stewart, Paul Hawkins, Attorney Tim Howard, Chrs Medlin, Elaine Hunt and Anthony Worley.

The Cemetery Advisory Board, the grounds crews, Public Works and the Clinton City Council all worked together to make the project happen. Draughon has been with the project since the start and was able to be a part of the team that unveiled the final work for the public to see.

The cemetery marker for the 50 or so unnamed African-Americans was revealed to the community during a Tuesday ceremony. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_9706.jpg The cemetery marker for the 50 or so unnamed African-Americans was revealed to the community during a Tuesday ceremony. The marble-granite cemetery marker is dedicated to the historic unmarked African-American burial ground of 1857. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_9713.jpg The marble-granite cemetery marker is dedicated to the historic unmarked African-American burial ground of 1857. Pictured, from left, are: Tim Butler, Tim Howard, Jeremy Edgerton, Anthony Worley, Elaine Hunt and Lynn Blackburn. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_9726.jpg Pictured, from left, are: Tim Butler, Tim Howard, Jeremy Edgerton, Anthony Worley, Elaine Hunt and Lynn Blackburn. Pictured, from left, are: City manager Tom Hart, Mayor Pro-Tem Marcus Becton, Councilman Neal Strickland, Councilwoman Jean Turlington and Councilman Darue Bryant. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_9750.jpg Pictured, from left, are: City manager Tom Hart, Mayor Pro-Tem Marcus Becton, Councilman Neal Strickland, Councilwoman Jean Turlington and Councilman Darue Bryant. Flanking the historic unmarked African-American burial ground marker, from left, are: Anthony Worley, Timothy Butler, Jeremy Edgerton, Councilman Darue Bryant, Pastor Leonard Henry, Pastor Thaddeus Godwin, Billy Draughon and Mayor Pro-Tem Marcus Becton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_9752.jpg Flanking the historic unmarked African-American burial ground marker, from left, are: Anthony Worley, Timothy Butler, Jeremy Edgerton, Councilman Darue Bryant, Pastor Leonard Henry, Pastor Thaddeus Godwin, Billy Draughon and Mayor Pro-Tem Marcus Becton.

Final resting place of dozens now memorialized

By Brendaly Vega [email protected]

Brendaly Vega can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588

Brendaly Vega can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588