Court Square BBQ Cook-off winners

Wilder’s Old-Fashioned BBQ from Dudley took first place at this year’s BBQ Cook-off.

Smithfield Hog Production from Warsaw won second place at the annual cook-off.

The Apostolic Church from Clinton took third place at the Annual Court Square BBQ Cook-off.

Fourth place was claimed by the Smithfield Plant from Clinton.