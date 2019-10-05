United Way launches its fundraising

The United Way of Sampson County has kicked off its annual fundraising campaign, starting a couple weeks earlier this year in an effort to jump-start another ambitious endeavor.

The goal is to raise $175,000 and even though the organization came just short of that same lofty benchmark last year, the amount raised in recent decades has been in the multi-millions of dollars, serving to aid dozens of groups and thousands upon thousands of Sampsonians in need of that assistance.

“We’re partnering with 11 agencies in the county, the same as last year, and in some cases we are their only source of funding,” said Nancy Carr, executive director for the local United Way, who noted that fundraising “pacesetters” Smithfield Foods and Clinton City and Sampson County schools often lead the way with booming employee-driven campaigns.

She’s hoping for the same this year.

Since 1991, the United Way of Sampson has invested more than $3.7 million into this county. Even though part of the national United Way, the local chapter is able to raise money that stays here. Just 2 percent of the money the local chapter raises each year leaves Sampson or goes toward nominal administrative overhead.

Carr and a 18-member volunteer board led by president Catherine Ezzell Joyner, vice president Sherrill Allen, treasurer Dempsey Craig and secretary Jonelle Strickland are tremendous community supporters themselves, and believe in returning the money to Sampson.

Each one of those dollars serves to make a significant difference — and it is most definitely a community effort, said Carr.

“The partner agencies depend on (United Way) funding to continue offering many of their programs and we greatly need the community’s support this year,” she said.

Two taglines encapsulate the United Way’s goal perfectly: “Give Where You Live” and “Building Stronger Communities Together.” That’s what it is all about, United Way members say.

Nowhere is that more apparent than when the local United Way jumped into action in the wake of Hurricane Florence last year, or Hurricane Matthew before that. They were also on standby for the recent Hurricane Dorian.

In early 2016, the United Way recognized the need for assistance immediately following a natural disaster and obtained a Community Assistance Trailer which was then stocked with various items including water, hygiene items, clean-up kits, bedding, linens, kitchen supplies and other items.

“As it turned out, the timing was most fortunate as Hurricane Matthew hit our community the fall of 2016,” Carr recalled.

The United Way mobilized the trailer and visited the hardest hit flooded areas, including Ivanhoe, Garland, and Harrells to distribute much-needed items. The trailer was utilized again in the fall of 2018 following Hurricane Florence, visiting many of the same areas to offer assistance.

Carr said many donations received as part of the annual fundraising are earmarked toward aid during those natural disasters, if a special request is made by the donor. That skews the numbers a bit, as it might appear the campaign fell short of a certain mark, when in fact funds were requested to be used toward the United Way’s disaster assistance arm rather than its partner agencies.

Regardless, the funds stay local and serve to benefit the people of Sampson. Carr said even after all these years — she’s been a part of United Way since 2003 — she feels many still don’t have a grasp on the scope of the group and everything it does for the community.

“Sampson County is so important for us,” said Carr. “We do so much for our community and don’t always do a great job at telling our story.”

That story started out with a campaign that raised $8,000 in its first year in the early 90s and now regularly amasses more than 20 times that amount annually.

“We have really come a long way and we are very appreciative of the community and this great county,” said Carr. “People are very generous, not just for the United Way but to support all these worthy local organizations … it’s really a great place to live.”

United Way of Sampson County’s 2019 partner agencies include:

• Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program — United Way (UW) provides funds for mammograms for underinsured and uninsured women ensuring early detection of breast cancer.

• Child Advocacy Center — UW serves hundreds of children who are victims of sexual or severe physical abuse by funding forensic interviews and medical exams to assist in the arrest and prosecution of suspects.

• Clinton Area Foundation for Education (C.A.F.E.) — UW enhances the quality of education for students by providing mini-grants to city school teachers for educational projects.

• Girl Scouts-North Carolina Coastal Pines — UW helps provide the Community Outreach Program in schools throughout Sampson County to build character and skills through fun and enriching activities. This program reaches more than 500 girls unable to participate in a traditional troop every year.

• Sampson County 4H Youth Development Program — UW supports the program, which focuses on teaching skills needed to succeed in life and exciting “learning by doing” experiences for children ages 5-19.

• Sampson County 4H Health & Wellness Program — UW supports educational programs focused on health and wellness including “Learn How to Cook, Eat and Live the Med Way” and many others.

• Sampson County Firefighter’s Association — UW helps the association by providing all the coloring activity books to thousands of elementary students so they can learn about fire safety and the life saving technique of stop, drop and roll.

• Sampson County Friends of Education — UW enriches student learning by funding mini grants for teachers throughout the county.

• Special Olympics Sampson County — UW offers assistance to local children with intellectual disabilities by providing an opportunity to compete in the local Special Olympics Spring Games as well enabling qualified athletes to attend and compete at the Special Olympics North Carolina Summer Games. Last year, more than 200 athletes participated and enjoyed the spirit of competition and success.

• Tuscarora Council Boy Scouts of America — UW provides assistance to the school based Champion Programs, which focus on special needs children, Learning for Life programs, volunteer training and outreach Cub/Boy Scouts programs.

• Wheelchair Ramp Program (Department of Aging) — UW supports older adults and disabled children so they can to remain at home by providing wheelchair ramps that ensure their safety and well-being.

Every fall, United Way of Sampson County accepts applications for the following year’s funding cycle. Eligible agencies and programs must be a non-profit human service agency, 501 (c)(3), and non-religious-affiliated organization.

The application and instructions are available online at www.unitedwaysampson.org, under “Agency Resources.” Applications will be due Jan. 3, 2020 and qualifying programs will be invited to present their program to the board in late January. A complete calendar is available on the website.

Following receipt of the applications, the United Way of Sampson County Board of Directors reviews the application with close attention to the program’s alignment with United Way’s mission, community impact and financial health. New agencies or programs with insufficient financial information may be eligible for a mini-grant.

Campaign underway; $175,000 goal set

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

