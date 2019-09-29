The impact of domestic violence

Abigail and Angela Warren hold candles to remember victims of domestic violence during a vigil in 2018. - Community members hold candles during a past Domestic Violence Vigil. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and U Care officials are encouraging the public to help spread awareness. - Sampson County community members celebrate a ribbon cutting for a new Bee Hive location in Newton Grove. -

As the director of Sampson County’s domestic violence program, Pamela Gonzalez wants to see a lot of purple in downtown and throughout Sampson County.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and U Care officials are encouraging business owners to place purple bows on their doors or windows, especially in downtown Clinton near the courthouse.

“That’s where a lot of people end up to get their protective orders,” Gonzalez said. “Not here, but in other areas, people have actually been killed on the steps of the courthouse, trying to get in to get their order. So that’s a special significance because it’s showing abusers that the community supports families and that they do not approve of family violence.”

It’s one of many activities U Care and its supporters are planning for the month. The month-long observance came from the Day of Unity, held in October of 1981. It later developed by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence in 1987. A few years later, the U.S. Congress passed a law designating October as the month for the observance.

U Care is the only comprehensive Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program in Sampson County for over 24 years. Along with a 24-hour emergency shelter, Some of the other services include legal advocacy, victim outreach, and child advocacy. Some of the other examples of outside support include Salemburg Baptist Church, where fills jars of candy to pass out to local agencies who support the U Care organization.

A breakfast fundraiser for Saturday, Oct. 26 is being planned at Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries.

The biggest event of the month is U Care’s annual Domestic Violence Vigil at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church, 201 Fayetteville St., Clinton. The public is invited to attend to remember people who died because of domestic violence. Refreshments will be served.

“I’m very excited and I’m looking forward to it,” Gonzalez said. “Graves Presbyterian has been very helpful and instrumental in making this annual event possible. They gave us the spot to hold the service and they’ve always been very accommodating in getting things that we need over the past 25 years.”

Some of the scheduled presenters from the area include the Rev. Marcus Becton, mayor pro tem of Clinton; Jimmy Thornton, sheriff of the Sampson County; and Dr. Bill Starling, president of Sampson Community College. Azucena Delgado, a survivor of domestic violence, will serve as the guest speaker and will share her testimony. Delgado was shot three times by her estranged husband after her threatened to kill her. U Care was glad to help her overcome by providing assistance to Delgado who received a nursing degree and recently became an United States citizen.

“We helped her with her getting books, uniforms and things that they need as students,” Gonzalez said. “She follows up with us and she’ll help us translate when we need her. She’s given a lot back to our community.”

For Domestic Violence Awareness Month, U Care and The Bee Hive Thrift Stores are hosting raffles for gift baskets containing more than $50 worth of gifts. Two drawings for baskets will be held Thursday, Oct. 31. One ticket is $1 or $5 for six. Proceeds will go towards helping domestic violence victims. They’re available at the Clinton Bee Hive, 308 College St., Clinton; Newton Grove Bee Hive, 306 Main St., Newton Grove; and the U Care office, 308 College St., Clinton.

For more information about Domestic Violence Awareness Month , contact U Care officials at 910-596-0931. Laura Patlan, sexual assault and Latinx victims advocate, is also looking forward to spreading awareness and upcoming events such as the vigil.

“I feel like it’s very important for people to be aware of the fact that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and that we’re here for the survivors and the community,” Patlan said.

Awareness activities fill October; vigil on Oct. 14

By Chase Jordan

